Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Media reports indicate that the priest who has since been identified as Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku of St. Peters Ruai checked into Monalisa Hotel Delview in Gatanga on Friday in the evening in the company of his girlfriend.

After spending the night in the company of his girlfriend, the priest is reported to have complained of dizziness.

This prompted her to contact the hotel management to make plans for him to be rushed to hospital.

A police report detailing the incident indicates that the 43-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kenol Hospital in Murang’a.

"One Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku a k/m/a aged 43yrs old, a Catholic priest at Archdiocese of Nairobi and a farmer at Mangu area checked in at the said hotel together with his girlfriend who also happens to be her colleague at the workplace in Ruai," reads the report in part.

According to Gatanga Police boss, Laurence Njeru, officers from Samura police station found the body of the priest in his car, a black Toyota Harrier that was used to rush him to hospital.

Taifa Leo quoted the police boss stating that “Officers who rushed to the scene found the priest covered in a bedsheet in his car, a black Toyota harrier.

The body of the Catholic priest was moved to Mater hospital mortuary Nairobi under the escort of police officer.