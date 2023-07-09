The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Charles Ouma

The 43-year-old priest checked into the hotel with his girlfriend before tragedy struck and was ferried to hospital in his black Toyota Harrier

Crime Scene
Crime Scene

Police are investigating the death of a Catholic priest who met his death after checking into a lodging with his girlfriend.

Recommended articles

Media reports indicate that the priest who has since been identified as Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku of St. Peters Ruai checked into Monalisa Hotel Delview in Gatanga on Friday in the evening in the company of his girlfriend.

After spending the night in the company of his girlfriend, the priest is reported to have complained of dizziness.

This prompted her to contact the hotel management to make plans for him to be rushed to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police report detailing the incident indicates that the 43-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kenol Hospital in Murang’a.

"One Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku a k/m/a aged 43yrs old, a Catholic priest at Archdiocese of Nairobi and a farmer at Mangu area checked in at the said hotel together with his girlfriend who also happens to be her colleague at the workplace in Ruai," reads the report in part.

According to Gatanga Police boss, Laurence Njeru, officers from Samura police station found the body of the priest in his car, a black Toyota Harrier that was used to rush him to hospital.

The late St. Peter's Catholic Church-Ruai parish priest Fr. Joseph Kariuki.
The late St. Peter's Catholic Church-Ruai parish priest Fr. Joseph Kariuki. Pulse Live Kenya

Taifa Leo quoted the police boss stating that “Officers who rushed to the scene found the priest covered in a bedsheet in his car, a black Toyota harrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the Catholic priest was moved to Mater hospital mortuary Nairobi under the escort of police officer.

Investigations have been launched into the incident with the foods and drinks that the couple feasted on before tragedy struck taken for further analysis.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Start by arresting Raila - Malala piles pressure on CS Kithure Kindiki

Start by arresting Raila - Malala piles pressure on CS Kithure Kindiki

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Nairobi-based Catholic priest dies after checking into lodging with girlfriend

Nasimamia catering ya wabunge -Osoro on remarks on bribing Azimio MPs

Nasimamia catering ya wabunge -Osoro on remarks on bribing Azimio MPs

I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

Rigathi dismisses Raila's latest bid to 'remove' Ruto from power

Rigathi dismisses Raila's latest bid to 'remove' Ruto from power

Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

New details emerge on woman tackled by police during Saba Saba protests in Kisii

New details emerge on woman tackled by police during Saba Saba protests in Kisii

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

Saba Saba coincidence: Why July 7 is special for Kenyans and Tanzanians

Saba Saba coincidence: Why July 7 is special for Kenyans and Tanzanians

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Kamulu socialite Rachael Kanini 'Kaniss'

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death

Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila Odinga speaks after getting to Nairobi CBD