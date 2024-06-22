The sports category has moved to a new website.

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

Denis Mwangi

Magistrate Monica Kivuti's daughter had requested her mother not to go to work on the tragic day she was killed

The late magistrate Monica Kivuti
The late magistrate Monica Kivuti
  • Magistrate Monica Kivuti's daughter urged her not to go to work on her birthday, but Kivuti was determined to fulfill her duties
  • Kivuti was fatally shot while presiding over a court case on her birthday
  • Monica Njoki Kivuti-Kang'ata was a respected magistrate known for her integrity and dedication

Magistrate Monica Kivuti's daughter recounted the heartbreaking events leading up to her mother's tragic death.

She was speaking during burial ceremony on Saturday, June 22.

She stated that on June 13, she urged her mother to skip court on her birthday, but Kivuti was determined to fulfill her duties and planned to celebrate later.

The day turned tragic when Kivuti was fatally shot while presiding over a court case.

Her daughter described their last conversation and the profound impact of losing her mother so suddenly.

Chief Justice Martha Koome at Monica Kivuti's home
Chief Justice Martha Koome at Monica Kivuti's home Pulse Live Kenya

“I told her not to go to work it’s her birthday, but she declined insisting we will celebrate on the weekend, she loved her work,” the agonized daughter narrated.

“Life has a way of turning things around. I’m gonna miss her laughter. These moments have been cut short,”

Later in the day the magistrate's daughter called her mother to wish her a happy birthday. This would be their last conversation.

After being shot at Makadara Law Courts, the magistrate was rushed to hospital.

Kivuti was initially treated at Nairobi Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on June 15, 2024.

The shooter, an officer involved in the incident, was also killed by other officers during the intervention.

The tragic event has left a lasting impact on Kivuti's family and colleagues, highlighting the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the judicial profession.

Monica Njoki Kivuti-Kang'ata, born on June 12, 1978, in Embu, was a respected magistrate at Makadara Law Courts.

A devout Christian and dedicated scholar, she graduated from Moi University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Law and later obtained a Master's in International Studies from the University of Nairobi in 2013.

Kivuti began her judicial career in 2013, quickly earning a reputation for her integrity and dedication.

The late Madaraka Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti
The late Madaraka Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti The late Madaraka Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti Pulse Live Kenya

She served in various capacities within the judiciary, most notably at Makadara Law Courts, where she handled numerous high-profile cases with fairness and diligence.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Kivuti was deeply committed to community service. She founded a Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Centre, providing crucial support to victims and advocating for justice and protection.

