ADVERTISEMENT
Details of senior cop gunned down at Makadara Law Courts & CJ Koome's reaction

Amos Robi

Kipchirchir's wife Jenniffer Wairimu was facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and injuring a judge, in the photo is also his wife Jennifer Wairimu who had appeared at the Makadara Law Courts
The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and injuring a judge, in the photo is also his wife Jennifer Wairimu who had appeared at the Makadara Law Courts
  • Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir was fatally shot at Makadara Law Courts after a magistrate's ruling
  • Kipchirchir opened fire at the court after his wife was remanded at Langata Women's Prison
  • Makadara Law Courts will remain closed until June 17, 2024, for security reinforcement

In a tragic turn of events at the Makadara Law Courts, Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir was fatally shot after a magistrates ruling.

Kipchirchir, 55, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Londiani Police Station in Kericho County, met his tragic end while attending a court session involving his wife, Jenniffer Wairimu.

Jenniffer, 48, was facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence amounting to Sh2.9 million.

She had previously absconded court sessions due to illness, which led the magistrate to cancel her bail terms and order her remand at Langata Women's Prison.

The decision to remand her sparked a violent reaction from Kipchirchir, who forced his way to the court through the magistrate's door and opened fire, injuring the magistrate Monica Kivuti on the chest and left hip.

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir and his wife Jennifer Wairimu
The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir and his wife Jennifer Wairimu

READ: Career highlight that will have Anne Amadi's name inscribed in history books

Chaos ensued as Kipchirchir’s colleagues, present at the court, responded to the shooting by firing back, resulting in his death inside the tent used as a makeshift courtroom.

Three other officers were injured in the crossfire: one was hit in the left eye, another in the left leg, and a third in the left hand.

A Jericho pistol belonging to Kipchirchir was recovered at the scene. According to Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei, the injured officers are currently stable in the hospital.

The incident prompted an immediate response from the judiciary. Chief Justice Martha Koome announced the closure of Makadara Law Courts until June 17, 2024, for security reinforcement.

Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function
Chief Justice Martha Koome during a past function
"The court premises at Makadara Law Courts will remain closed until Monday, 17th June 2024, for security reinforcement. All matters at the Makadara Law Courts will be heard virtually, and those requiring physical appearance will be mentioned at the Milimani Law Courts," said CJ Koome in her statement.

In addition, the Judiciary Police Unit, in consultation with the Office of the Inspector General, will enhance security measures at all court stations nationwide.

"We will ensure that persons are not allowed to access court premises while armed, with the exception of officers properly accredited to provide security at specified court stations," added Koome.

Heavy security presence at Makadara Law Courts on Thursday June 13, 2024
Heavy security presence at Makadara Law Courts on Thursday June 13, 2024

READ: Ruto honours Supreme Court photographer who has served Mutunga, Maraga & Koome

The Judiciary Security Committee will also engage stakeholders to adopt and implement comprehensive security measures for each court station.

