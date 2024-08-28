Man posing as Deputy President's P.A. arrested for swindling investor Sh116M

Details of the Fraudulent Scheme

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the accused created a false narrative involving a scrap metal and car battery business to lure the unsuspecting victim to Kenya.

Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim, one of the key figures in the scam, allegedly convinced the victim to establish a company, demanding Sh7 million for registration fees.

The victim complied, transferring the funds to Mohammed Amin Suleiman and Abdul Razak Rehan, who posed as officials in the company registration process and the Deputy President’s office, respectively.

Once in Kenya, the victim was subjected to a series of additional fraudulent demands. The scammers extracted further payments for various purported necessities, including warehouse rent, scrap metal and battery purchases, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) customs duties, and special permits. In total, these fraudulent transactions amounted to a staggering Sh116 million.

Investigation and Arrest

A thorough investigation into the fraudulent activities revealed that all permits and documents provided to the victim were forged and not issued by any legitimate government authority.

The investigation focused on tracking financial transactions and scrutinising issued documents, leading to the identification of the perpetrators.

Following a detailed manhunt, involving geo-location tracking and analysis of their movements, the suspects were apprehended and taken into custody.

The three individuals were then brought before the Milimani Law Courts, where they faced charges related to the large-scale fraud.

Court Proceedings and Future Schedule

At their arraignment, Abdul Razak Rehan, Mohammed Amin Suleiman, and Ebrahim Ahmed Ebrahim pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail with a bond of Sh5 million plus one surety each.

The case is scheduled for mention on September 9, 2024, where further legal proceedings will continue.