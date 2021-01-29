Charles Oluenyi, a murder suspect arrested on Wednesday, was on Thursday night rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Mr Oluenyi is believed to have experienced complications while in police custody following a suicide attempt.

The murder suspect is accused of the brutal killing of his former lover Margaret Muchemi in Njiru, Kasarani.

Dramatic arrest

During his dramatic arrest, the suspect took two sharpened knives and attempted to slit his throat.

He later also attempted to jump off his fifth floor balcony while bleeding from the neck.

Reports suggest that the suspect might have lost a lot of blood due to the wounds.