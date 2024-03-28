The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Denis Mwangi

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi has been on the spot over allegation that the government has been distributing fake fertilizer

Aldai MP Marianne Kitany speaking during a show on K24 TV
Aldai MP Marianne Kitany speaking during a show on K24 TV

Marianne Kitany, the Member of Parliament for Aldai appeared on K24 TV's breakfast show on Thursday, alongside Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi to shed light on issues affecting the nation such as the alleged distribution of fake fertilizer.

Recommended articles

The scandal has rocked the Kenya Kwanza government with many Kenyans calling for accountability, especially from those in charge of the Agriculture docket.

During her appearance on the New Dawn show, she said President William Ruto should take charge of the situation, and equated the scandal to economic sabotage.

“The president should lead from the front on this particular issue because fertilizer has been his rallying call and for us within UDA and Kenya Kwanza government have rallied behind him because we have seen the fruits,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aldai MP Marianne Kitany speaking during a show on K24 TV
Aldai MP Marianne Kitany speaking during a show on K24 TV Aldai MP Marianne Kitany speaking during a show on K24 TV Pulse Live Kenya

She was also asked whether, in her opinion, the head of state should fire CS Linturi, on whose docket the issue of fertilizer falls.

“He (President Ruto) needs to take action, whatever action is required of him,” she responded.

This clip posted by K24 TV has gone viral on social media, and Kenyans online are divided, with some praising Kitany for her bravery in speaking out against what she sees as a significant threat to Kenya's economy.

However, others criticized the choice to invite her onto the show as a deliberate attempt to sensationalize the issue and exploit personal dramas for viewership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics have highlighted the potential conflict of interest, pointing to Kitany's past relationship with the Agriculture CS.

Others however defended that she was objective and tactfully avoided a response that would have been biased.

The relationship between Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany was marked by its high-profile nature and controversial end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their relationship began under the radar and gradually unfolded into the public eye, especially as disputes over marriage validity and property came to light.

A magistrate court ruled that Mithika Linturi and Maryanne Kitanny were not legally married under Kenyan law, which mandates the registration of customary marriages under the Marriage Act of 2014.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi chairs a meeting in his office
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi chairs a meeting in his office Pulse Live Kenya

The court emphasized that the customary law union claimed by Kitanny could not be recognized as a marriage in Kenya, noting that Linturi was already in a monogamous marriage with another woman.

Despite Kitanny's claims of a relationship with Linturi beginning in 2014 and their union being officiated according to Meru and Nandi traditions, Linturi maintained he was married to one wife for over 18 years.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Gov't & opposition officials clash at Rita Tinina's burial ceremony

Gov't & opposition officials clash at Rita Tinina's burial ceremony

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kithure Kindiki

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

DJ Joe Mfalme

Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Joe Mfalme breaks his silence after arrest over police officer's death

JKIA

JKIA fire incident forces temporary shutdown of Terminal 1E