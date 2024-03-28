Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

The scandal has rocked the Kenya Kwanza government with many Kenyans calling for accountability, especially from those in charge of the Agriculture docket.

During her appearance on the New Dawn show, she said President William Ruto should take charge of the situation, and equated the scandal to economic sabotage.

“The president should lead from the front on this particular issue because fertilizer has been his rallying call and for us within UDA and Kenya Kwanza government have rallied behind him because we have seen the fruits,” she said.

She was also asked whether, in her opinion, the head of state should fire CS Linturi, on whose docket the issue of fertilizer falls.

“He (President Ruto) needs to take action, whatever action is required of him,” she responded.

This clip posted by K24 TV has gone viral on social media, and Kenyans online are divided, with some praising Kitany for her bravery in speaking out against what she sees as a significant threat to Kenya's economy.

However, others criticized the choice to invite her onto the show as a deliberate attempt to sensationalize the issue and exploit personal dramas for viewership.

Critics have highlighted the potential conflict of interest, pointing to Kitany's past relationship with the Agriculture CS.

Others however defended that she was objective and tactfully avoided a response that would have been biased.

Mithika Linturi & Marianne Kitany's relationship

The relationship between Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany was marked by its high-profile nature and controversial end.

Their relationship began under the radar and gradually unfolded into the public eye, especially as disputes over marriage validity and property came to light.

A magistrate court ruled that Mithika Linturi and Maryanne Kitanny were not legally married under Kenyan law, which mandates the registration of customary marriages under the Marriage Act of 2014.

The court emphasized that the customary law union claimed by Kitanny could not be recognized as a marriage in Kenya, noting that Linturi was already in a monogamous marriage with another woman.