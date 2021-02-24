Narc Kenya party leader and former Gichugu MP Martha Karua has said that the number of elected leaders and civil servants drumming support for the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020 are only three thousand.

Taking to Twitter, Karua said that Kenyan voters are over 19 million and should reject the intimidation and the fear that is being spread by rejecting the BBI referendum.

“The elected leaders and civil servants drumming support for BBI are less than three thousand while Kenyan voters are over nineteen million. We must reject intimidation and fear mongering and exercise judgment #RejectBBI #LindaKatiba,” said Martha Karua.

In another tweet, she called out the use of teargas to disperse those opposed to the government, insisting that intimidation has no place in any working democracy.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Martha Karua

“The return on tear gas to disperse those not favored by power barons, coercion & intimidation have no place in a functioning democracy #RejectBBI #LindaKatiba,” added Karua.

The former Justice Minister has been at the forefront in opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Referendum, with a group that identifies as Linda Katiba, alongside David Ndii, Boniface Mwangi, and musician Juliani among others.

