ADVERTISEMENT
Mathew Nyamlori gives cancer treatment progress, makes request to Kenyans [Video]

Amos Robi

Nyamlori gained national attention for his determination in finishing his education after spending 38 years in school, sitting KCPE nine times.

A collage of Matthew Nyamlori
A collage of Matthew Nyamlori
  • He was diagnosed with stage 3 gastric cancer in March 2023
  • The diagnosis has had a significant impact on his personal and professional life
  • Nyamlori has faced challenges in getting necessary assistance for his treatment

Matthew Nyamlori, the man who became a national sensation for his perseverance in completing his education after spending over 20 years in primary school, is now facing a new challenge in life.

After being diagnosed with stage 3 gastric cancer in March 2023, Nyamlori has opened up about his ongoing battle with the illness and the toll it has taken on him over the past year.

Nyamlori’s health challenges began in May 2022, when he started experiencing unusual health issues.

Despite several hospital visits, it wasn’t until March 2023, following specialised tests, that he learned he was suffering from stage 3 gastric cancer.

This devastating news came just as Nyamlori was beginning to make strides in his career after years of overcoming significant obstacles in his education.

Matthew Nyamlori undergoing cancer treatment
Matthew Nyamlori undergoing cancer treatment

In a heartfelt TikTok video, Nyamlori shared his story, explaining how the diagnosis has affected both his personal and professional life.

"I was diagnosed last year and started treatment last year. Due to lack of funds, I lost my contract where I was working. By then, I was working at the Communications Authority of Kenya as a contract staff," he said.

Nyamlori began treatment for gastric cancer in October 2023. The journey, however, has not been easy.

He detailed how the side effects of the treatment have taken a toll on his body, leading to severe reactions that required hospitalisation.

"Recently, due to management therapy and reactions to the medication, my body was not well with the treatment. It brought some severe side effects, which led to me being admitted for review and further treatment," he explained.

Matthew Nyamlori undergoing cancer treatment
Matthew Nyamlori undergoing cancer treatment

READ: Mathew Nyamlori Aol spent 22 years in primary, finally got a degree but has no job

Despite these setbacks, Nyamlori remains hopeful. He shared that while his stomach has been affected by chemotherapy, all other organs are functioning well, and he expects to be discharged soon.

"All the organs are okay, only that the stomach where chemotherapy took place has some discomfort, but very soon it will be sorted, and I will be discharged," he expressed with optimism.

Nyamlori is now calling on Kenyans for support as he continues his battle against cancer.

In his video, he stated that he has reached out through a B Digital fundraiser but has faced challenges in getting the necessary assistance.

"I have conducted the B Digital fundraiser, and unfortunately, most of them have ignored me. But I believe that anyone who knows the case is genuine can chip in and support me," he said.

He also reassured his supporters that he has all the documentation to prove his ongoing treatment and is confident that with help, he will overcome this new obstacle.

"I have all the documentation and proof that I have been treating this monster. I am very sure soon I will be a champion for this," Nyamlori concluded.

As he continues his fight, Nyamlori remains hopeful that the goodwill of Kenyans will see him through this difficult time.

"Whatever God has blessed you with, remember me. Together we shall win," he said, closing his message with a plea for unity and support.

Amos Robi

