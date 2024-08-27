Media Council report shows how Citizen TV is defying slump in TV viewership

This article highlights key findings regarding access to television and the most-watched TV stations, reflecting the evolving preferences and behaviors of Kenyan audiences.

Access to television & the digital shift

Television remains the primary medium for news and entertainment in Kenya, with 47% of respondents in the survey indicating TV as their main source of news, a slight increase from 46% in 2022.

The survey reveals significant changes in how Kenyans access television content, indicating a shift towards more digital and online platforms.

Set-Top Boxes

Despite being the most common method, reliance on set-top boxes (both free-to-air and pay-TV) saw a notable decrease.

In 2023, 45% of respondents used set-top boxes, down from 65% in 2022. This decline suggests a move away from traditional broadcast methods.

Digital TV Apps and Online Streaming

The use of digital TV apps and online streaming platforms has increased significantly.

In 2023, 24% of respondents accessed TV through these digital means, up from 4% in 2022.

This trend shows the growing popularity of on-demand content and streaming services among Kenyans.

Regional Variations

There are notable differences in TV access methods across various regions.

For instance, Western and Eastern Kenya show higher reliance on set-top boxes (58% and 55%, respectively), while North Eastern Kenya leads in using digital and online platforms, with 36% of respondents preferring these methods.

Most Watched TV Stations

Citizen TV emerged as the most-watched television station, solidifying its dominance in the Kenyan TV landscape.

The station's viewership share increased significantly over the past three years, reflecting its broad appeal and content strategy.

Rising Popularity

Citizen TV's viewership jumped to 60% in 2023 from 36% in 2022 and 27% in 2021.

This rise indicates the station’s effective engagement with viewers through a mix of news, entertainment, and local programming that resonates with a broad audience base.

Decline in Other Stations

While Citizen TV experienced a substantial increase, other television stations saw a decline in viewership.

This drop underscores Citizen TV's strong positioning and the challenge other broadcasters face in capturing the audience’s attention.

KTN News, which ceased its broadcast in July 2024 had declined from 7% in 2022 to 3% in 2023.

Its sister station enjoyed 11% market share in 2021 and 2022 before dipping to 4% in 2023.

NTV went from 9% in 2021 to 12% in 2022 and then 6% in 2023. Inooro TV's viewership remained stable at 6% during the three years.

K24 TV sustained its viewership between 5% and 4%.

Diverse Viewing Patterns and Time Spent on TV

The report also highlights variations in TV consumption habits among different demographics and regions:

About 22% of respondents reported not watching TV, a slight increase from 20% in 2022.

This trend is more pronounced in certain regions, with Western (33%), Rift Valley (27%), and Nyanza (23%) having the highest proportions of people who did not watch TV.

Additionally, younger audiences (ages 15-24) and older adults (50+) are more likely not to engage with TV content, reflecting a shift towards digital alternatives.

Daily Viewing Time

Viewing time varies, with 27% of respondents watching TV for 1-2 hours daily and 20% dedicating 3-4 hours.