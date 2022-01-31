Media Council report says 40% of Kenyans don't watch TV

The survey was released during an event at the Sarova Stanley Hotel, Nairobi by MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

According to the report, a little over 40% of Kenyans said they do not watch TV, an increase from last year’s figure of 26%.

The survey found that about 58% of those interviewed consume TV content on a typical day. This translates to about 16.7 million Kenyans aged above 15 years.

This represented a drop from 74% of the respondents in the 2020 survey.

MCK explained that the survey was conducted in a heated political enviroment whereby some repondents expressed strong biases.

Citizen TV (78%), KTN Home (31%) and NTV (27%) were found to be the most watched TV channels.

The survey also established that Kenyans spent an average of 2 hours watching TV, which is lower than the global average time of 3 hours and 24 minutes.

70% of the content watched on TV was local compared to 30% foreign content.

Radio statistics

Across the country, radio is the most consumed media at 74% which translates to 21.4 million Kenyans.

Consumers spent an average of 2 hours listening to the radio which is higher than the global average of 1 hour.

The report ranked the most popular radio stations as Radio Citizen (27%), Radio Jambo (22%), Kameme FM (15%), Radio Maisha (13%) and KBC Radio at (11%).

Newspapers statistics

Newspaper readership has remained unchanged over the last two years where only about 25% of respondents said they read newspapers.

Less than half of the newspapers consumed are physically bought at vendors while 27% access them via online subscriptions.

Internet usage

From the survey, about 35% of the respondents cited TV as their main source of news, 31% cited radio, 24% cited social media, 4% cited friends and family, 3% cited online news websites while 1% cited social media personalities and newspapers.

Entertainment contributed to 64% of the content accessed on social media while 59% and 53% of the respondents said they use social media for news and networking respectively.