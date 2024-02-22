The sports category has moved to a new website.

Most popular radio & TV stations in Kenya in 2024 - Report

Denis Mwangi

A comprehensive study conducted by Infotrak has revealed Kenya's most popular radio and television stations.

A man watching TV
A man watching TV

With insights derived from extensive data collection and analysis, the report offers a revealing glimpse into the preferences of Kenyan audiences, shedding light on the broadcasting outlets that dominate the airwaves across the country.

Recommended articles

As technology continues to evolve and media platforms diversify, understanding the media preferences of audiences remains crucial for broadcasters and advertisers alike.

The findings of the Infotrak report not only highlight the stations commanding the largest audiences but also provide valuable insights into the trends shaping Kenya's media landscape.

Radio studio
Radio studio
Radio, a long-time companion of the Kenyan populace, continues to captivate a staggering 72% of listeners nationwide, according to a recent survey.

This enduring medium, with its rich blend of entertainment, information, and education, remains a staple in Kenyan daily life.

Nyanza leads the charge with an impressive 79% listenership, closely echoed by the Rift Valley and Western at 77%.

The survey reveals that the love for radio knows no gender, with male listenership at a solid 72% and females at a close 71%. This near-parity underscores radio's universal appeal.

READ: Jimmi Gathu, Fred Obachi & 10 other radio presenters who are still on air 20 years later

When it comes to age, the wisdom of years seems to correlate with the love for radio; those aged 55 and above are the most avid listeners at 79%.

The youth, specifically the 18-26 age bracket, show a lower—but still significant—engagement at 62%.

When asked about their preferred stations, Kenyans voiced their loyalty loud and clear.

Radio Citizen commands the airwaves with a 26% market share, closely trailed by Radio Jambo at 24%. Radio 47 and Radio Maisha both stand strong at 20%, while Milele FM and Classic 105 follow with 13% and 11% of the audience, respectively.

Switching gears to the visual spectrum, TV viewership in Kenya paints an equally vibrant picture.

A remarkable 85% of Kenyans enjoy television content, with Nairobi taking the lead at 91%.

The study shows that TV's allure is near-universal across gender lines, with 84% of women and 86% of men regularly watching TV.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo when he launched the new TV47 studios
ICT CS Eliud Owalo when he launched the new TV47 studios

Citizen TV reigns supreme with 82% top-of-mind awareness and 81% current viewership, making it the king of Kenyan television.

Inooro TV, NTV, and KTN also boast significant numbers, with TV47 emerging as a strong contender with a 25% spontaneous awareness, indicating its growing influence.

The data speaks volumes about the media's role in shaping societal narratives and connecting communities.

Radio remains a deeply ingrained part of Kenyan culture, while TV stations continue to innovate and captivate diverse audiences.

READ: 19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

An AI generated image of a group of investors scouting for land

What an acre of land costs in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kitengela & other fast growing towns

IKEA Foundation launches Sh793 million support for Kenyan businesses

IKEA Foundation launches Sh793 million support for Kenyan businesses

CBK Governor Kamau Thugge during a past media interview

Reason behind shilling's sharp rise & why Kenyans are rushing to dispose dollars

Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup

Kenyan mogul seeks Sh4.3B after being ousted from company he founded