Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

The appointments were made on Friday, November 15, signalling a strategic reshuffling to enhance his government's effectiveness.

Wenwa Akinyi Oranga has been appointed the Chairperson of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, a position she will serve for three years beginning from the date of appointment.

Wenwa is an accomplished scholar with an illustrious career spanning several years.

Wenwa Odinga's illustrious career

She was the first Kenyan woman to obtain a doctorate degree in chemistry, having graduated with a Ph.D in Organic/Natural Products Chemistry from the University of Nairobi in 1989.

In January 2023, Homabay Governor Glady’s Wanga nominated her to serve in the County Revenue Board.

In 2021, Wenwa Akinyi Odinga Oranga was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

The appointment was made via a gazette notice dated May 21 by the Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Career diplomat and stint as Kenya's Consul-General in Los Angeles

He decorated career has also seen her serve as Kenya’s Consul-General in Los Angeles.

Prior to the appointment, Wenwa served as a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi for 13 years.

Her LinkedIn profile also indicates that she has also worked as a senior assistant secretary for the Commission for University Education, Universities accreditation section in charge of curriculum development, accreditation and preparation of charter document of private Universities.

1987 to 1983 saw her serve as Chief Chemist at the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya in Nakuru. She was the head of Chemical Laboratories Department in charge of processing, quality analysis, research of pyrethrum-based products, a natural insecticide.

Appointments made by President Ruto

She joins a list of experienced hands picked by President Ruto in the latest appointments made.

