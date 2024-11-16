The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

Charles Ouma

Meet Raila Odinga's sister, Wenwa Akinyi who has been appointed to top state job by Ruto

File image of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga
File image of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga

President William Ruto has made a series of fresh appointments within his administration, with Raila Odinga’s sister Wenwa Akinyi among those appointed to plum government jobs.

Recommended articles

The appointments made on Friday also saw the return of some of his key allies to strategic positions.

The appointments were made on Friday, November 15, signalling a strategic reshuffling to enhance his government's effectiveness.

Wenwa Akinyi Oranga has been appointed the Chairperson of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, a position she will serve for three years beginning from the date of appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wenwa is an accomplished scholar with an illustrious career spanning several years.

She was the first Kenyan woman to obtain a doctorate degree in chemistry, having graduated with a Ph.D in Organic/Natural Products Chemistry from the University of Nairobi in 1989.

In January 2023, Homabay Governor Glady’s Wanga nominated her to serve in the County Revenue Board.

Wenwa Akinyi
Wenwa Akinyi Wenwa Akinyi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Wenwa Akinyi Odinga Oranga was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

The appointment was made via a gazette notice dated May 21 by the Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

He decorated career has also seen her serve as Kenya’s Consul-General in Los Angeles.

Prior to the appointment, Wenwa served as a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi for 13 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her LinkedIn profile also indicates that she has also worked as a senior assistant secretary for the Commission for University Education, Universities accreditation section in charge of curriculum development, accreditation and preparation of charter document of private Universities.

File image of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga
File image of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga File image of ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

1987 to 1983 saw her serve as Chief Chemist at the Pyrethrum Board of Kenya in Nakuru. She was the head of Chemical Laboratories Department in charge of processing, quality analysis, research of pyrethrum-based products, a natural insecticide.

She joins a list of experienced hands picked by President Ruto in the latest appointments made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Nyeri billionaire Thuo Mathenge who will serve as the Chairperson of the Board of Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization for three years and Evans Kidero who was picked to serve as the Kenya National Trading Cooperation.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto, Uhuru, Gachagua & Kindiki meet for the first at public event

Ruto, Uhuru, Gachagua & Kindiki meet for the first at public event

Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

Profile of Raila's sister appointed by Ruto to plum government job

Kidero makes comeback to government as Ruto makes 8 new appointments

Kidero makes comeback to government as Ruto makes 8 new appointments

Gov't issues road safety advisory ahead of festive season

Gov't issues road safety advisory ahead of festive season

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

Immigration Department creates special desk for Kenyans seeking jobs abroad

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

DCI names prime suspect in murder of MCA's daughter [Photo]

Education CS defends CBC, university funding model amidst criticism from Bishops

Education CS defends CBC, university funding model amidst criticism from Bishops

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

Revenue sharing plan between gov't & Kajiado County after Amboseli ownership change

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

IG reports that police injuries outnumbered civilian injuries during protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's family thrown into mourning as death strikes

The administration Block at Shiners Boys High School. A KCSE candidate at the institution was stabbed to death by a colleague, with police launching a manhunt for the suspect who fled into hiding

KCSE candidate stabbed to death by colleague at Shiners Boys High School

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

High Court vindicated me - Gachagua celebrates ruling despite impeachment