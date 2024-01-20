Kawira Mwangaza speaks on blogger Sniper's murder & why she will be heading to court

The county boss noted that for some time now, she has been silently waiting for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conclude its probe with a group of people mudslinging her.

She noted that with investigations now complete, it is time to seek legal redress and she will be dragging those who dragged her name into the matter to court.

"We decided to keep quiet as a family and let the investigators do their work. The DCI has now concluded the investigation and has charged two people and we did not interfere. Now it is our time to play the ball to respond and say what we know," she said.

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper Pulse Live Kenya

I must be paid - Governor Kawira Mwangaza declares

She noted that she will be heading to court seeking payment from those who defamed her and in a bid to clear her name.

"As the Governor, those who have linked me to murder by mentioning my two names, I will face you in court. I want damages. I must be paid."

"I will not accept that nonsense again. Today I am set and ready to face them. I have kept quiet enough but for now, it is a head-on collision." She explained to the press from her Meru residence.

Pulse Live Kenya

The governor noted that the arrest of her brother in relation to the murder was a politically-motivated move to soil her name and that of her family by linking them to the crime.

"My family was not involved and will never be involved in such acts and even God knows. "As the Governor of Meru, I need justice as a mother and leader. I need justice for my family and Justice for Sniper.

"We have heard some people saying that the probe was not be concluded without touching a governor's family member. Now you have one, we will face each other in court until the truth is out." The governor who was accompanied by her husband, Murega Baichu added.

"So many MPS and MCAS were saying that Sniper was killed in the residence without any proof. We knew there was a plot to muddle our names but we did not respond." Meru county first gentleman stated on his part.