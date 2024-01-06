Police raid Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s home

Sleuths made their way to the palatial home on Saturday, January 6, 2024 with reports indicating that detectives from the homicide unit are among those involved in the raid.

An official statement was yet to be released by the time this publication was made.

Speculation is however rife that the raid could be in connection with the murder of popular blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

The governor’s family members are among those who have so far been arrested with police investigating the murder.

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper Pulse Live Kenya

Police pounced on the governor's son Timothy Kinoti alias Timo and her brother Murangiri Kenneth alongside three others.

Kenneth Mutua, Fredrick Muriuki, Frankline Kimathi, Timothy Kinoti, and Murangiri Kenneth were booked in at Muthaiga Police Station with DCI seeking to detain them for 21 days to conclude investigations.

This is to allow the DCI investigators sufficient time to conclude their inquiries, as outlined in an application filed at the Kiambu Magistrate Court.

Daniel Muthiani was reported missing on December 2, 2023, and his body was later discovered dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

According to the application, the suspects enticed the Meru blogger by claiming that Governor Mwangaza, whom he had politically criticized, wanted to meet him for a truce.

The blogger, residing in Igembe South, traveled to Meru town to meet the suspects but went missing, leading to his family raising the alarm.