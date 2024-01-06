The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police raid Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s home

Charles Ouma

Armed police officers sealed off Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza’s home on Saturday and declared it a crime scene amid speculation that the raid could be linked to the gruesome murder of blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

File image of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have raided Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s official residence in Milimani Estate, Meru and sealed it off as a crime scene.

Sleuths made their way to the palatial home on Saturday, January 6, 2024 with reports indicating that detectives from the homicide unit are among those involved in the raid.

An official statement was yet to be released by the time this publication was made.

Speculation is however rife that the raid could be in connection with the murder of popular blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

The governor’s family members are among those who have so far been arrested with police investigating the murder.

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper
Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper Pulse Live Kenya

Police pounced on the governor's son Timothy Kinoti alias Timo and her brother Murangiri Kenneth alongside three others.

Kenneth Mutua, Fredrick Muriuki, Frankline Kimathi, Timothy Kinoti, and Murangiri Kenneth were booked in at Muthaiga Police Station with DCI seeking to detain them for 21 days to conclude investigations.

READ: Kawira Mwangaza's Biography: Education, family, political triumphs, awards, controversies

This is to allow the DCI investigators sufficient time to conclude their inquiries, as outlined in an application filed at the Kiambu Magistrate Court.

Daniel Muthiani was reported missing on December 2, 2023, and his body was later discovered dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

According to the application, the suspects enticed the Meru blogger by claiming that Governor Mwangaza, whom he had politically criticized, wanted to meet him for a truce.

The blogger, residing in Igembe South, traveled to Meru town to meet the suspects but went missing, leading to his family raising the alarm.

More follows...

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

