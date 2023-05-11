The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Amos Robi

The interview was Miguna's first having kept off media interviews for a while after coming back from exile in 2022

A screengrab of Miguna Miguna's interview with TRT world
A screengrab of Miguna Miguna's interview with TRT world

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has once again made headlines following a recent interview with media outlet TRT World.

Recommended articles

Known for his outspoken nature, Miguna did not hold back in delivering sharp responses whenever the presenter failed to provide him with ample room to address the questions posed.

When the presenter described Miguna's relationship with Raila Odinga as Shakespearian, the lawyer strongly disagreed, dismissing the comparison outright.

"It's a very personal relationship, almost Shakespearian," the presenter stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miguna, however, swiftly retorted, "It's inst, it's just that people like you do not understand what it is. Don't answer your own questions."

Below is a video from the interview :

READ: Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Not holding back, Miguna called out the journalist's lack of intellectual focus and urged him to remain attentive.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You are not intellectually clear, let me explain to you so that you remain intellectually focused," Miguna asserted.

When asked about his thoughts on the protests led by the Azimio One Kenya Coalition, Miguna didn't mince words. He described the leaders as 'cynical and hypocritical' stating that they were unfit to lead such protests.

"Raila Odinga is not committed to change, he's not committed to transformation. He is not a progressive intellectual leader," he said.

The conversation also touched on Miguna's perspective on Twitter's verification process. When asked about being among the Twitter users who were verified without paying, Miguna acknowledged the significance of the verification badge before it became monetized.

Miguna Miguna
Miguna Miguna Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

"Well, it meant something when it was not being paid for. Before, it meant you had a unique voice and a unique contribution to make, and that there should not be distortions on the contribution you have to make," he noted.

Since jetting back to the country after a five-year exile, Miguna has appeared in a few media interviews.

His interviews are however known to be fiery often with exchanges with journalists. In one instance he walked out of an interview panel on NTV.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Turkish journalist gets 4 of Miguna's vicious one-liners

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Paul Mackenzie & 16 co-accused make 2 demands in court as detention prolongs

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Why Twitter temporarily locked NTV's account with 4.3 million followers

Explainer: How much tax churches should pay to KRA & what the law says

Explainer: How much tax churches should pay to KRA & what the law says

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Gov't announces public viewing of Mukami Kimathi's body in Nairobi

Gov't announces public viewing of Mukami Kimathi's body in Nairobi

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues