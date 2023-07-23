Miguna Miguna's reaction after failing to get shortlisted for DPP job

Miguna noted that he met all the qualifications listed in the advertisement.

With three university degrees and 28 years of legal practice experience in good standing, Miguna stated that he met the qualifications as the job required applicants to have a law degree and at least 15 years of service.

"The minimum academic qualification was one law/university degree. I had three. The second one was at least 15 years of legal practice or experience. I have 28 years of legal practice experience in good standing.

"The third was clearance certificates from HELB (Higher Education Loans Board), DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations), EACC (Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission), and a credit union. I had all of them. Plus three letters of recommendation from solid professionals. I’m focused like a laser beam," Miguna wrote on Twitter.

Nonetheless, Miguna stated that he is at peace with the outcome as he was aware that not being shortlisted was a possible outcome even when applying for the job.

"I am aware that when you apply for something with others, you can get or not get what you sought.

"So, not having been shortlisted or appointed for the position of DPP was part of the possible outcomes of my application, and I have no regrets for having applied," he added.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) released a list of shortlisted candidates who will proceed to the interview stage.

Among candidates shortlisted is lawyer Danstan Omari.

Others are Taib Ali Taib, Tabitha Wanyama, David Kiplagat Ruto, Jacob Ondari, James Ndegwa, David Okachi and Renson Ingonga.