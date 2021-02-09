Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been admitted in hospital after developing stomach complications.

The new development comes a head of Tuesday's court rulings on whether he will be released on bail.

Reports indicate that the former governor was rushed to hospital on Monday night soon after developing the complications.

Sonko has been in remand at the Gigiri police station await a Kiambu Court and Kahawa Court's decision on whether he can be released on bail.

In one case, Sonko is charged with 12 counts of assault, robbery with violence and destruction of property.

In the second case, the former governor is charged with financing and arming a militia group.