Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has spoken for the first time, after being released on Sh1 million bond, and a surety of the same amount.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Sonko thanked all who prayed for him over the past few days he has been under police custody and asked them to continue doing the same.

He went on to assure his followers that all the tribulations he is facing shall pass, promising to fellowship with a section of his fans as soon as he fully recovers.

“THERE'S A GOD IN HEAVEN WHO HEARS AND ANSWERS PRAYERS.

No matter how big or small this church is, whether in the slums or any part of Kenya, I just want to thank you so so much for praying for my release. I shall come to fellowship with you all once I fully recover and discharged from hospital. I also want to thank all those who were praying for me whether from different churches, mosques or religious temples. Just continue praying for me and God Shall oversee me overcome all the tribulations for He has plans to prosper me and not to harm me, plans to give me hope and a future. May God Bless you All,” said Mike Sonko.

Sonko's words came hours after he was released by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Kahawa West on a Sh1 million bond and a surety if the same amount, after he denied four counts related to terrorism.

Others charged alongside the former governor, Clifford Ouko and Benjamin Onyango were each released on a Sh200,000 bond.