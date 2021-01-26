Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has said that he will provide evidence of how the Deep State and the system organized to have former Prime Minister Raila Odinga assassinated in 2017.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Sonko said that he was the main organizer for the system and he has a lot to say to Kenyans and the world at large, adding that it is time to fix this country.

“I'm also ready to table evidence of how the so-called deep state and system organized the attempted assassination of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2017, and how the same system financed the delivery of sewerage at the Jacaranda Grounds to prevent the then People's President from holding a public rally.

I was the main mobilizer in Nairobi for the so-called system, so I know what I am talking about and I have a lot to tell my fellow Kenyans and the WORLD. The time has come when we must fix this country, and dismantle the so-called deep state that keeps misusing leaders to mobilize the youth for them,” said Mike Sonko.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with ODM party leader Raila Odinga (Twitter)

The former governor’s words came shortly after Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after Sonko alleged that in 2017, they printed ODM T-shirts (with Kibicho) and bought second-hand cars which they burnt along Ngong Road, and blamed it on ODM supporters.

In his response, Mike Sonko said he was ready to record a statement with DCI and face the Interior PS in court, insisting that he has all the evidence required to substantiate his remarks.

“I have learned from reliable media reports that Interior PS Karanja Kibicho presented himself to the DCI ostensibly to record a statement, even without an invitation, after the revelations I made yesterday while addressing the public in Dagoretti. I have also gathered that he plans to move to court this week purportedly to sue my person over my statement yesterday. And my brief response to him is simple: BRING IT ON!

Throughout my public life, I have NEVER made any allegations that I cannot substantiate, including the truth I spoke yesterday. I therefore look forward to an invitation from the DCI to record my statement, and for the PS to move to court quickly so that I can table ALL the evidence I have for Kenyans to see and judge for themselves,” Sonko said.