Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is set to spend another five nights behind bars pending a ruling on his application to be released on bail.

According Kiambu Court administrator, the former Governor’s ruling has been pushed to Tuesday next week.

Sonko was set to appear in Court on Thursday for a ruling on his bail application after he denied all the 12 counts, he had been charged with on Tuesday.

The counts include, assault, destruction of property and robbery with violence.