The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sonko saves stranded Pwani University students after tragic accident

Amos Robi

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has come to the rescue of stranded Pwani University students who were involved in a horrific bus accident.

Mike Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students
Mike Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students

Pwani University students who were stranded in Nairobi with no means to get back to Mombasa, their final destination got relief after former Governor Mike Sonko intervened.

Recommended articles

Sonko met the students and offered them money to cater for their meals and transport.

In a statement after the rescue, Sonko said the students were not only given transport back to their homes but also extra cash for meals.

"Kusema na kutenda finally, I'm happy the survivors of the Pwani University bus accident who were stranded in Nairobi are on their way to Mombasa after my quick intervention. I also gave them some pocket money for meals and transport to their final destinations. I wish all the other survivors admitted in various hospitals a quick recovery," Sonko said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students
Mike Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

The accident occurred on Thursday, March 30, in Kayole area on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway. The bus was ferrying the students headed for Eldoret to participate in sports competitions.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus collided with a matatu that was joining the main road after picking up a passenger, causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Accompanied by Kenya Universities Students Organisation (KUSO) president Anthony Manyara, Sonko wished those injured in the accident well as they continue recovering.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wish all the other survivors admitted in various hospitals a quick recovery. I also wish to appreciate the KUSO President Mr. Antony Manyara and his deputy Miss Rachel Tabitha for joining me when seeing off the comrades. May the Lord rest the Souls of the departed comrades in eternal peace," Sonko added.

Mike Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students
Mike Sonko rescues stranded Pwani University students Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pwani University closed, exams postponed [Details]

Before the unfortunate crash, the driver is reported to have told the students to put on their safety belts after efforts to engage the buses' brakes failed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was bad luck that the brakes of our bus failed. The driver asked all of us to put on safety belts. Seemingly, he knew what was going to happen," a survivor recounted in an interview.

Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023
Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

17 people lost their lives in the crash while over 60 were seriously injured. Learning in the university has since been suspended with those in session requested to make arrangements to travel home.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto prioritises talks with Azimio, issues more orders

Ruto prioritises talks with Azimio, issues more orders

Sonko saves stranded Pwani University students after tragic accident

Sonko saves stranded Pwani University students after tragic accident

I salute Raila - DP Gachagua reacts to truce between Ruto & Odinga

I salute Raila - DP Gachagua reacts to truce between Ruto & Odinga

Raila calls off anti-government protests, accepts Ruto's olive branch [Full Speech]

Raila calls off anti-government protests, accepts Ruto's olive branch [Full Speech]

Ruto's bipartisan proposal to Raila in last-minute effort to avert demos

Ruto's bipartisan proposal to Raila in last-minute effort to avert demos

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

DJ Brownskin Video: Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife’s death

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Warning issued over alleged plan by government to shut down internet and media

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Drama as bishop halts service, bars Azimio leaders from addressing congregation

Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

Raila releases website with data claiming he defeated Ruto in elections

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa

This could be my last show on Citizen TV - Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]