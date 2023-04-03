Sonko saves stranded Pwani University students after tragic accident

Sonko met the students and offered them money to cater for their meals and transport.

In a statement after the rescue, Sonko said the students were not only given transport back to their homes but also extra cash for meals.

"Kusema na kutenda finally, I'm happy the survivors of the Pwani University bus accident who were stranded in Nairobi are on their way to Mombasa after my quick intervention. I also gave them some pocket money for meals and transport to their final destinations. I wish all the other survivors admitted in various hospitals a quick recovery," Sonko said.

The accident occurred on Thursday, March 30, in Kayole area on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway. The bus was ferrying the students headed for Eldoret to participate in sports competitions.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus collided with a matatu that was joining the main road after picking up a passenger, causing the bus driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Accompanied by Kenya Universities Students Organisation (KUSO) president Anthony Manyara, Sonko wished those injured in the accident well as they continue recovering.

"I wish all the other survivors admitted in various hospitals a quick recovery. I also wish to appreciate the KUSO President Mr. Antony Manyara and his deputy Miss Rachel Tabitha for joining me when seeing off the comrades. May the Lord rest the Souls of the departed comrades in eternal peace," Sonko added.

What Pwani university driver told students before horrific crash

Before the unfortunate crash, the driver is reported to have told the students to put on their safety belts after efforts to engage the buses' brakes failed.

"It was bad luck that the brakes of our bus failed. The driver asked all of us to put on safety belts. Seemingly, he knew what was going to happen," a survivor recounted in an interview.

