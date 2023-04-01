The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

Denis Mwangi

Destiny Dina recorded herself inside the bus several times, capturing the mood before the crash.

How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash
How students inside Pwani University bus made peace with destiny before crash

Survivors from the ill-fated Pwani University bus that was involved in a grisly road accident in Naivasha on Thursday, March 30 said the vehicle sped for approximately 2km before coming to a tragic stop at the Kayole area.

It is during this time that students began making peace with whatever lay ahead as they prayed for the best possible outcome.

According to Ian Okoth, one of the students who survived, it was clear that the bus’ brakes had failed and all they could do is fasten their seat belts as they watched the driver struggle to control the bus.

I’m grateful that I survived. I didn’t know that would be the last time I would see some of my colleagues alive. Just a few moments before the crash, they had been very jovial,” he told the press.

Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023
Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In another bus, students and teachers who were also heading in the same direction were astonished when the ill-fated vehicle overtook them at a high speed, prompting them to reach out to their friends to enquire what was happening.

I only remember seeing the driver of the ill-fated bus overtaking us on the wrong side at a high speed and wondered what could be happening. In the confusion of the moment, our driver slowed down as we started reaching out to our colleagues on the other bus,” said Dorothy Chemos.

When we stopped, we only saw a group of people quickly gathered ahead of us, so we disembarked. That is when we saw the other bus that carried some of our colleagues lying in a ditch,” she added.

READ: CS Machogu issues statement on Pwani University accident

Destiny Dina, one of the students on the ill-fated bus had recorded herself inside the bus several times and posted the videos on Tiktok.

In the initial videos, her face showed excitement and hope, but towards the end, her facial expressions seemed to have made peace with destiny. Unfortunately she did not survive.

Her Titok account, which had about 100 followers grew to over 14,000 followers after the crash.

According to Pwani University Vice Chancellor Prof Rajab Mohamed, it is surprising that the bus’ brakes failed despite being new and having been serviced before the trip.

"It is important to clarify that we provide two drivers for all vehicles leaving for trips outside Kilifi County. These are seasoned drivers. The bus involved in the accident was a brand new bus, and we calibrated the speed governor in February.

Unfortunately, the new bus was involved in the accident, and the old one was not. I cannot say how the vehicle developed braking problems, but it was a tragic accident and a very unfortunate incident,” he told Nation.

On Friday, the death toll rose to 18 after four people succumbed while receiving treatment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

