How students in Pwani Uni bus made peace with destiny before crash

It is during this time that students began making peace with whatever lay ahead as they prayed for the best possible outcome.

According to Ian Okoth, one of the students who survived, it was clear that the bus’ brakes had failed and all they could do is fasten their seat belts as they watched the driver struggle to control the bus.

“I’m grateful that I survived. I didn’t know that would be the last time I would see some of my colleagues alive. Just a few moments before the crash, they had been very jovial,” he told the press.

Pulse Live Kenya

In another bus, students and teachers who were also heading in the same direction were astonished when the ill-fated vehicle overtook them at a high speed, prompting them to reach out to their friends to enquire what was happening.

“I only remember seeing the driver of the ill-fated bus overtaking us on the wrong side at a high speed and wondered what could be happening. In the confusion of the moment, our driver slowed down as we started reaching out to our colleagues on the other bus,” said Dorothy Chemos.

“When we stopped, we only saw a group of people quickly gathered ahead of us, so we disembarked. That is when we saw the other bus that carried some of our colleagues lying in a ditch,” she added.

Destiny Dina, one of the students on the ill-fated bus had recorded herself inside the bus several times and posted the videos on Tiktok.

In the initial videos, her face showed excitement and hope, but towards the end, her facial expressions seemed to have made peace with destiny. Unfortunately she did not survive.

Her Titok account, which had about 100 followers grew to over 14,000 followers after the crash.

According to Pwani University Vice Chancellor Prof Rajab Mohamed, it is surprising that the bus’ brakes failed despite being new and having been serviced before the trip.

"It is important to clarify that we provide two drivers for all vehicles leaving for trips outside Kilifi County. These are seasoned drivers. The bus involved in the accident was a brand new bus, and we calibrated the speed governor in February.

“Unfortunately, the new bus was involved in the accident, and the old one was not. I cannot say how the vehicle developed braking problems, but it was a tragic accident and a very unfortunate incident,” he told Nation.