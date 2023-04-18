The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ezekiel Odero has landed in trouble after performing a miracle that supposedly caused a funeral home to run out of clients

Pastor Ezekiel
Pastor Ezekiel

Milele Funeral Burial and Benevolent Services in Kilifi County is set to sue Pastor Ezekiel for his miracles.

Recommended articles

He allegedly cleansed a black spot near the funeral home and then publicly declared that the morgue had lost business after he sprinkled holy water on the spot.

Pastor Ezekiel stated that the morgue was not near any medical facility and that meant that they were welcoming deaths along the stretch since they have everything to cater for the dead.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"At Mbogolo slope on your way to Mombasa on your right, there is somewhere written Milele Funeral home. There is no hospital, dispensary or clinic but it’s just a funeral home. And that area is a black spot.

"In other words, they are telling you that they are welcoming deaths along that stretch because they have their ready business for funeral service. They are telling you that we welcome you to die, we have everything ready for the funeral service," Ezekiel said.

The pastor said he cleansed the spot out of irritation using three bottles of water.

Pastor Ezekiel's statement could land him in trouble, as the management of Milele Funeral Services may take action against him due to his recent remarks about the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Amani, who heads Coastal Links Investment Limited, the company that operates the funeral home, has stated that Milele Funeral Services is operational and that Ezekiel's remarks are false.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service Pulse Live Kenya

“For clarity, Milele is still operating and any false information being advanced by the pastor should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

"Even as I am speaking now there are bodies from the accident scene in Taita which are being ferried to the Milele Funeral Home morgue," Mr Amani said.

Mr Amani maintained that Pastor Ezekiel has been tainting the facility's name since 2020 althou he said that they followed all the regulations before setting up the business.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Students killed in fatal crash along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Students killed in fatal crash along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Azimio leaders withdraw from bipartisan talks at the last minute

Azimio leaders withdraw from bipartisan talks at the last minute

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Meet Eng Ouma whose highway innovation has caught the attention of gov't

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Kenyan MPs set to make history with inter-county marriage

Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Kipchoge wins hearts after graciously accepting defeat in Boston Marathon 2023

Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

Governor Sakaja takes drastic measures after Mama Lucy Hospital incident

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

Shots fired! Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri involved in gun drama [Video]

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of before and after photos of a Toyota Prado that was restored after being involved in an accident

KOT divided over restoration of Toyota Prado that was involved in accident [Photos]

Dennis Okari

Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

A collage of Mercy Jerop and CS Murkomen

CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car from him

President William Ruto meets with UN Deputy Sec Gen Amina Mohammed at State House in October 2022

UN boss admits to not trusting Ruto in leaked US military documents