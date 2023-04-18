Milele Funeral Burial and Benevolent Services in Kilifi County is set to sue Pastor Ezekiel for his miracles.
Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle
Pastor Ezekiel Odero has landed in trouble after performing a miracle that supposedly caused a funeral home to run out of clients
He allegedly cleansed a black spot near the funeral home and then publicly declared that the morgue had lost business after he sprinkled holy water on the spot.
Pastor Ezekiel stated that the morgue was not near any medical facility and that meant that they were welcoming deaths along the stretch since they have everything to cater for the dead.
"At Mbogolo slope on your way to Mombasa on your right, there is somewhere written Milele Funeral home. There is no hospital, dispensary or clinic but it’s just a funeral home. And that area is a black spot.
"In other words, they are telling you that they are welcoming deaths along that stretch because they have their ready business for funeral service. They are telling you that we welcome you to die, we have everything ready for the funeral service," Ezekiel said.
The pastor said he cleansed the spot out of irritation using three bottles of water.
Milele Funeral issues statement
Pastor Ezekiel's statement could land him in trouble, as the management of Milele Funeral Services may take action against him due to his recent remarks about the facility.
Johnson Amani, who heads Coastal Links Investment Limited, the company that operates the funeral home, has stated that Milele Funeral Services is operational and that Ezekiel's remarks are false.
“For clarity, Milele is still operating and any false information being advanced by the pastor should be treated with the contempt it deserves.
"Even as I am speaking now there are bodies from the accident scene in Taita which are being ferried to the Milele Funeral Home morgue," Mr Amani said.
Mr Amani maintained that Pastor Ezekiel has been tainting the facility's name since 2020 althou he said that they followed all the regulations before setting up the business.
