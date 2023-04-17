The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Ezekiel uses Akothee's wedding to give hope to believers

Fabian Simiyu

Pastor Ezekiel believes that everyone deserves to experience the joy of marriage and to be called sweet names by their spouses

Pastor Ezekiel Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Church has gone viral for quoting Akothee during one of his recent sermons, giving his believers hope in life, especially those who are single.

Recommended articles

Akothee, who has often referred to herself as the president of single mothers, got married on April 10th.

Pastor Ezekiel didn't hesitate to ask his single believers what they were waiting for now that their president is off the market.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm asking you, the president of single mothers is married, who has given you the government for single people?" Pastor Ezekiel asked

The man of God continued his preaching by asking his followers who had taken up the title of 'single mothers' like Akothee to drop it and try to get married through a wedding.

He challenged them to take a closer look at Akothee's life, particularly her turning point when she decided to drop her famous title and get married to her husband in a colorful wedding.

The pastor encouraged his believers to challenge themselves and reflect on their own lives, and consider following Akothee's example by seeking positive changes and growth.

"Nani amekuapisha kuwa president wa single mothers? Uolewe kwa heshima. Nimekosea mtu? Tunaeleweka vizuri? Wewe jiulize, ikiwa mtu aliyekua anajiita President wa single mothers ameonelea awe na mumewe na heshima yake, na harusi yake.

ADVERTISEMENT
Akothee and her husband Mr Omosh
Akothee and her husband Mr Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

"[Who gave you the mandate to be the president of single mothers? Get married in a proper way. Have I wronged anyone? Ask yourself how the president of single mothers decided to get married to her own husband, in a proper way, and through a wedding]," Ezekiel preached.

During his sermon, Pastor Ezekiel emphasized that what really matters in a relationship is being called sweet names by one's spouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

He cited Akothee as an example, noting that despite being a secular artist, she deserved to be treated lovingly by her spouse.

Ezekiel expressed gratitude to God for everything that has happened in Kenya and went on to prophesy that people would begin to embrace the idea of marriage after his sermon.

He encouraged his listeners to prioritize healthy relationships and to show love and affection towards their partners.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Njugush reveals how much he paid for his customised wedding rings

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Caroline Mutoko explains why she compensates her nannies handsomely

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Jaymo Ule Msee celebrates after welcoming 2nd born

Eric Omondi challenges Ruto after rescuing stranded mothers at Pumwani Maternity

Eric Omondi challenges Ruto after rescuing stranded mothers at Pumwani Maternity

Pastor Ezekiel uses Akothee's wedding to give hope to believers

Pastor Ezekiel uses Akothee's wedding to give hope to believers

Alikiba's heartwarming birthday message to ex-wife Amina Khalef

Alikiba's heartwarming birthday message to ex-wife Amina Khalef

Video: Shakib puts a ring on Zari's ring finger

Video: Shakib puts a ring on Zari's ring finger

Oga Obinna calls out Governor Sakaja over harassment in Nairobi CBD

Oga Obinna calls out Governor Sakaja over harassment in Nairobi CBD

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

Ezekiel Mutua reacts to Bien's cheeky response to MCSK's low payment

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Classic 105 FM presenter Maina Kageni

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Singer Akothee

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]