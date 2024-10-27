The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Millicent Omanga rejects Ruto’s appointment to state job, explains her reason

Charles Ouma

No thank you: Millicent Omanga rejects Ruto’s appointment to plum state job, explains her reason

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga
Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga who was appointed by President William Ruto to serve in the Nairobi Rivers Commission as a member has turned down the job offer.

Recommended articles

Omanga took to social media, expressing gratitude that the President saw it fit to appoint her to the role.

She however declined the appointment, citing personal reasons which she did not disclose.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to H.E Williams Ruto for the trust you’ve shown in appointing me to serve on the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health. After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons,” Omanga wrote.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga
Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

She reiterated that she is committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers that align with her current commitments.

READ: Ruto appoints Bishop Margaret Wanjiru & Millicent Omanga to plum jobs

“I remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers & stand ready to contribute in any capacity that aligns with my current commitments. Thank you once again for this honor and for the consideration.” Omanga added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omanga was among 11 people appointed by the President to serve in the new commission via Gazette Notice No. 13907, dated October 25.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga
Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

She was appointed alongside appointed alongside Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who will serve as the commission chairperson.

The mandate of the Nairobi Rivers Commission is clear: to restore, protect, and rehabilitate Nairobi’s rivers as part of Kenya’s broader environmental and urban renewal goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former nominated Senator was among politicians who were handed appointments as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in Ruto’s government when the President appointed 50 CASs amid public outrage and concerns of a bloated wage bill.

READ: How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Omanga who was appointed as the CAS for the Ministry of Interior was rendered jobless alongside her colleagues following a High Court ruling that dismissed the appointment of 50 CASs by President William Ruto as unconstitutional.

Millicent Omanga signs her oath of office at State House on March 23, 2023 after she was nominated to serve as CAS in the Ministry of Interior. A High Court ruling later saw the position scrapped off from President William Ruto's government
Millicent Omanga signs her oath of office at State House on March 23, 2023 after she was nominated to serve as CAS in the Ministry of Interior. A High Court ruling later saw the position scrapped off from President William Ruto's government Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling was after a successful petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Katiba Institute challenging the appointment process.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

Eastleigh murders: DCI unmask prime suspect, appeal for information [Photo]

Eastleigh murders: DCI unmask prime suspect, appeal for information [Photo]

Boniface Mwangi abducted by 6 uniformed people at dawn - wife reveals

Boniface Mwangi abducted by 6 uniformed people at dawn - wife reveals

Millicent Omanga rejects Ruto’s appointment to state job, explains her reason

Millicent Omanga rejects Ruto’s appointment to state job, explains her reason

Ruto appoints Bishop Margaret Wanjiru & Millicent Omanga to plum jobs

Ruto appoints Bishop Margaret Wanjiru & Millicent Omanga to plum jobs

Junet Mohamed: Why I am not interested in replacing Kindiki as Interior CS

Junet Mohamed: Why I am not interested in replacing Kindiki as Interior CS

Final moments of Eastleigh mother murdered alongside daughter & niece revealed

Final moments of Eastleigh mother murdered alongside daughter & niece revealed

Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

Another woman found murdered outside Naivasha Road apartments in Nairobi

Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

Did Kenyans opt to queue for Qatar jobs instead of public participation?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Mwengi Mutuse's degree & KSL diploma questioned after impeaching Gachagua

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua's first message to Kenyans on Mashujaa Day after impeachment

President William Ruto leading the country in celebrating the 61st Mashujaa Day at the Kwale Stadium, Kwale County.

Mashujaa Day 2024: Ruto's fiery speech, Gachagua grounded & history made

A collage of Apostle John Kimani William and Evangelist Teresia Wairimu

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons