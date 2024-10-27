Millicent Omanga rejects Ruto’s appointment to state job, explains her reason

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga who was appointed by President William Ruto to serve in the Nairobi Rivers Commission as a member has turned down the job offer.
No thank you: Millicent Omanga rejects Ruto’s appointment to plum state job, explains her reason
Omanga took to social media, expressing gratitude that the President saw it fit to appoint her to the role.
She however declined the appointment, citing personal reasons which she did not disclose.
“I’m deeply honored and grateful to H.E Williams Ruto for the trust you’ve shown in appointing me to serve on the Nairobi Rivers Commission.
It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health. After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons,” Omanga wrote.
She reiterated that she is committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers that align with her current commitments.
“I remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers & stand ready to contribute in any capacity that aligns with my current commitments. Thank you once again for this honor and for the consideration.” Omanga added.
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru makes comeback to government
Omanga was among 11 people appointed by the President to serve in the new commission via Gazette Notice No. 13907, dated October 25.
She was appointed alongside appointed alongside Bishop Margaret Wanjiru who will serve as the commission chairperson.
The mandate of the Nairobi Rivers Commission is clear: to restore, protect, and rehabilitate Nairobi’s rivers as part of Kenya’s broader environmental and urban renewal goals.
Millicent Omanga's short stint as Interior CAS
The former nominated Senator was among politicians who were handed appointments as Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in Ruto’s government when the President appointed 50 CASs amid public outrage and concerns of a bloated wage bill.
Omanga who was appointed as the CAS for the Ministry of Interior was rendered jobless alongside her colleagues following a High Court ruling that dismissed the appointment of 50 CASs by President William Ruto as unconstitutional.
The ruling was after a successful petition by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Katiba Institute challenging the appointment process.