The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Amos Robi

Aoko had been untraceable since October 22, sparking concerns among her followers and family.

Maverick Aoko in a previous court apperance
Maverick Aoko in a previous court apperance
  • She was found near the Kenya-Tanzania border and taken to a hospital by an unidentified individual
  • Aoko's family was reluctant to file a missing person report due to alleged threats she had received previously
  • Details about Aoko’s health condition and what transpired during her absence remain unclear

Recommended articles

Kenyan social media commentator Scophine Aoko Otieno, widely known as Maverick Aoko, has been found after nearly ten days of being missing.

News of her discovery was confirmed in a post from her X account, where her aide shared that Aoko was found near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the aide, Aoko was taken to a hospital at the border by an unidentified individual. The family was contacted by the hospital shortly after she was admitted.

“She’s been found at the Kenya-Tanzania border. Her family was called from a hospital. She was taken there by an unidentified person who said they found her outside their gate,” the aide disclosed in a statement.

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray reacts after being linked to Maverick Aoko’s arrest

The aide further explained that Aoko's father was on his way to the hospital to confirm her condition and gather more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don’t know much at the moment, but the father is on his way there. Will keep you updated. Thank you for standing with her," the aide added.

Aoko had been untraceable since October 22, sparking concerns among her followers and family.

Prior to her disappearance, Aoko’s last online activity suggested she might have gone into hiding.

Her aide hinted that this might be related to a post she made involving a prominent government figure, only referred to as 'F.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, her family and friends believed Aoko’s absence was part of her routine, given her occasional breaks from the public eye.

However, as days passed without any communication, her family grew increasingly anxious. According to her aide, Aoko’s family was reluctant to file a missing person report due to alleged threats she had received previously.

Aoko’s mysterious disappearance captured the attention of various human rights advocates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, called for urgent assistance in locating Aoko amid fears for her safety.

Her plea came after a string of recent detentions involving other prominent activists, including Boniface Mwangi, who was detained and released on October 28.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo
Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

For now, details about Aoko’s health condition and what transpired during her absence remain unclear.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

Photos you may have missed from swearing-in of DP Kithure Kindiki at KICC

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Ministry of Health probes Lucy Wambui's death, shares free tool to verify doctors

Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Heartbroken Kalonzo Musyoka recalls final moments with late Gatwiri

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President
Live

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko