Missing Maverick Aoko found, taken to hospital

Kenyan social media commentator Scophine Aoko Otieno, widely known as Maverick Aoko, has been found after nearly ten days of being missing.

News of her discovery was confirmed in a post from her X account, where her aide shared that Aoko was found near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

Family receives call from hospital

According to the aide, Aoko was taken to a hospital at the border by an unidentified individual. The family was contacted by the hospital shortly after she was admitted.

“She’s been found at the Kenya-Tanzania border. Her family was called from a hospital. She was taken there by an unidentified person who said they found her outside their gate,” the aide disclosed in a statement.

Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

The aide further explained that Aoko's father was on his way to the hospital to confirm her condition and gather more information.

"Don’t know much at the moment, but the father is on his way there. Will keep you updated. Thank you for standing with her," the aide added.

Aoko’s disappearance and online concerns

Aoko had been untraceable since October 22, sparking concerns among her followers and family.

Prior to her disappearance, Aoko’s last online activity suggested she might have gone into hiding.

Her aide hinted that this might be related to a post she made involving a prominent government figure, only referred to as 'F.'

Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, her family and friends believed Aoko’s absence was part of her routine, given her occasional breaks from the public eye.

However, as days passed without any communication, her family grew increasingly anxious. According to her aide, Aoko’s family was reluctant to file a missing person report due to alleged threats she had received previously.

Calls for assistance in locating Aoko

Aoko’s mysterious disappearance captured the attention of various human rights advocates.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, called for urgent assistance in locating Aoko amid fears for her safety.

Her plea came after a string of recent detentions involving other prominent activists, including Boniface Mwangi, who was detained and released on October 28.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya