Amber Ray reacts after being linked to Maverick Aoko’s arrest

Lynet Okumu

Businesswoman Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has been trending online following the arrest of social media influencer Maverick Aoko.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray
Businesswoman Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has been trending online following the arrest of controversial social media influencer Maverick Aoko.

Amber Ray engaged with her fans through a Q&A session on Instagram Stories. She began by expressing her confusion about why she was trending, stating that she was unaware of anything she had done to warrant the attention.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray

Her fans responded with various reasons, including admiration for her life and the way she parents her children.

Some mentioned that she had recently given her one-year-old daughter Sh1000 as pocket money for school, which could have sparked interest online.

However, one fan pointed out that the reason she was trending was because she was being accused of being linked to the arrest of social media influencer Maverick Aoko.

According to reports, Aoko was arrested following several complaints filed with the police regarding her online posts. These posts were alleged to contain false, defamatory, and threatening content related to Amber Ray and Jimal Rohosafi.

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

Aoko’s lawyer explained that the arrest was made after an application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

It was claimed that Aoko’s activities online were causing public unrest. However, the lawyer noted that the charge sheet contained a minor issue that could have been resolved privately between two individuals, raising questions about the manner in which the arrest was conducted.

"Aoko was arrested on the basis of an application that had been made by the DCI because it was alleged that whatever journalistic duties she takes part in cause a lack of peace in the public. However, what we found out this morning is that in her charge sheet it is a small matter that could have been solved between two private citizens. It is not clear why they had to arrest her in the brutal manner they did," the lawyer stated.

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the accusations linking her to Aoko’s arrest, Amber Ray firmly denied any involvement.

She took the opportunity to clear her name by posting a short but direct response on stating, "Hell No!"

This was her way of distancing herself from the situation and making it clear that she was not involved in any way.

Amber Ray further engaged with another fan who suggested that the government was using her name for attention. In a humorous reply, she joked that the government should pay her for doing so.

Amber Ray
Amber Ray Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray and Jimal Rohosafi were romantically involved in 2021 and 2022 before going through a very public and tumultuous breakup.

Since then, both have moved on with their lives. Despite this, their past relationship continues to be a topic of interest among Kenyans, particularly on social media.

Many Kenyans remain skeptical about the recent allegations and have taken to social media platform X to share their reactions. As of now, Jimal has not commented on the issue.

