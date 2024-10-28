LSK intervenes amid growing concerns over missing Maverick Aoko

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, has called for urgent assistance in locating missing social media commentator Maverick Aoko, who has not been seen for several days.

Her plea comes amid heightened concerns for Aoko’s welfare following recent detentions of other prominent activists, including Boniface Mwangi, who was released on Monday October 28, 2024 after being arrested and detained.

LSK president’s appeal for information

Odhiambo addressed the press on Monday, October 28, 2024, urging anyone with information on Aoko’s whereabouts to come forward.

Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

She highlighted that the LSK’s hotline remains active for anyone able to share information that could aid in finding Aoko, stressing the importance of ensuring safety and freedom in Kenya.

“We have heard that she is missing and we are asking for any information. Our hotline is still working. Please reach out to the LSK. Every life counts,” she emphasised, calling for Aoko's immediate release and decrying the climate of fear and intimidation. “Let’s not be a country that we live in intimidation or fear.”

Odhiambo also underlined the need to uphold the rule of law, a principle she said was essential for every Kenyan to feel secure and enjoy their rights.

“Kenya is our country, Kenya is our home. Let us fight to ensure that we uphold the rule of law,” she urged. “People might say things that are not pleasant for you, however, there are rules to govern the same. Let us deal with people within the confines of the law.”

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino's statement

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino also voiced concern over Aoko’s disappearance, expressing frustration over the lack of information about her location.

He revealed he had contacted Aoko’s family and friends in an attempt to locate her but without success.

“Aoko Otieno has been missing for days and her whereabouts is not known. I have reached out to her family members and close friends, but no one knows where she is!!” Owino stated.

Background on legal issues

Aoko’s recent encounters with law enforcement are not new. On August 16, 2024, she was arrested and spent a weekend in police custody before being formally charged in court on August 19.

Maverick Aoko in a previous court appearance Pulse Live Kenya

The charges against her included publishing false information, cyber harassment, and the fraudulent use of electronic data, under Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.