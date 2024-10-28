The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

LSK intervenes amid growing concerns over missing Maverick Aoko

Amos Robi

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino also voiced concern over Aoko’s disappearance

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko
  • Faith Odhiambo, the President of the Law Society of Kenya, called for urgent assistance in locating missing social media commentator Maverick Aoko
  • Odhiambo highlighted the LSK's hotline as a resource for anyone with information on Aoko's whereabouts
  • She emphasised the importance of ensuring safety and freedom, and called for Aoko's immediate release

Recommended articles

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, has called for urgent assistance in locating missing social media commentator Maverick Aoko, who has not been seen for several days.

Her plea comes amid heightened concerns for Aoko’s welfare following recent detentions of other prominent activists, including Boniface Mwangi, who was released on Monday October 28, 2024 after being arrested and detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odhiambo addressed the press on Monday, October 28, 2024, urging anyone with information on Aoko’s whereabouts to come forward.

Maverick Scophine Aoko
Maverick Scophine Aoko Maverick Scophine Aoko Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Amber Ray reacts after being linked to Maverick Aoko’s arrest

She highlighted that the LSK’s hotline remains active for anyone able to share information that could aid in finding Aoko, stressing the importance of ensuring safety and freedom in Kenya.

“We have heard that she is missing and we are asking for any information. Our hotline is still working. Please reach out to the LSK. Every life counts,” she emphasised, calling for Aoko's immediate release and decrying the climate of fear and intimidation. “Let’s not be a country that we live in intimidation or fear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Odhiambo also underlined the need to uphold the rule of law, a principle she said was essential for every Kenyan to feel secure and enjoy their rights.

“Kenya is our country, Kenya is our home. Let us fight to ensure that we uphold the rule of law,” she urged. “People might say things that are not pleasant for you, however, there are rules to govern the same. Let us deal with people within the confines of the law.”

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo
Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

ADVERTISEMENT

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino also voiced concern over Aoko’s disappearance, expressing frustration over the lack of information about her location.

He revealed he had contacted Aoko’s family and friends in an attempt to locate her but without success.

“Aoko Otieno has been missing for days and her whereabouts is not known. I have reached out to her family members and close friends, but no one knows where she is!!” Owino stated.

Aoko’s recent encounters with law enforcement are not new. On August 16, 2024, she was arrested and spent a weekend in police custody before being formally charged in court on August 19.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maverick Aoko in a previous court appearance
Maverick Aoko in a previous court appearance Maverick Aoko in a previous court appearance Pulse Live Kenya

The charges against her included publishing false information, cyber harassment, and the fraudulent use of electronic data, under Kenya's Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.

According to court documents, Aoko was accused of sharing defamatory information on her X account targeting Beth Wambui Mbuitu.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

LSK intervenes amid growing concerns over missing Maverick Aoko

LSK intervenes amid growing concerns over missing Maverick Aoko

5-star amenities aboard 124-metre luxury cruise ship docked in Mombasa

5-star amenities aboard 124-metre luxury cruise ship docked in Mombasa

State House reappoints personal assistant who was let go by Gachagua to senior role

State House reappoints personal assistant who was let go by Gachagua to senior role

Evangelist Teresia Wairimu addresses relationship with Ruto after criticising gov't

Evangelist Teresia Wairimu addresses relationship with Ruto after criticising gov't

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

Profile of Ex-Education PS Karega Mutahi: Professor who never went to high school

Profile of Ex-Education PS Karega Mutahi: Professor who never went to high school

Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

Eastleigh murders: DCI unmask prime suspect, appeal for information [Photo]

Eastleigh murders: DCI unmask prime suspect, appeal for information [Photo]

Boniface Mwangi abducted by 6 uniformed people at dawn - wife reveals

Boniface Mwangi abducted by 6 uniformed people at dawn - wife reveals

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Apostle John Kimani William and Evangelist Teresia Wairimu

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu

Kenyan doctor elected World Medical Association president

Buildings near the collapsed 7-storey building in Kahawa West

Gov't issues urgent notice to residents near collapsed Kahawa West building

A contingent of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed to Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) returning home from Somalia

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia