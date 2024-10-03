The sports category has moved to a new website.

Moi University's instructions to students after indefinite closure

Amos Robi

The Vice-Chancellor also commended students for maintaining calm, despite the disruption

A section of Moi University
A section of Moi University
  • All students have been directed to leave the university premises immediately, including local and international students and those residing on-campus
  • The suspension affects the entire 1st Semester of the 2024/2025 Academic Year and applies to all students, staff, and faculties
  • The university has yet to confirm when learning activities will resume, and the re-opening date will be communicated in due course

Moi University has officially suspended all learning and teaching activities following a resolution by the University Senate.

The announcement, made on 3rd October 2024, came after a special meeting was convened to address the ongoing industrial action by staff and student unrest.

According to an internal memo signed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac S. Kosgey, the suspension affects the entire 1st Semester of the 2024/2025 Academic Year.

The closure is with immediate effect and affects all students, staff, and faculties. In the memo, the Vice Chancellor emphasised that the decision was necessary to address the ongoing disruptions:

“This is, therefore, to announce closure of the University with immediate effect. Further, all students are advised as follows...” read the University memo in part.

A section of Moi University
A section of Moi University

All students have been directed to leave the university premises immediately. The directive applies to both local and international students, as well as those residing on-campus. The memo outlined specific instructions for different groups of students:

  1. All students on all campuses must vacate university premises immediately.
  2. Students living in university residence halls must also leave with immediate effect.
  3. International students are advised to liaise with the Dean of Students for further guidance.

These instructions come as part of the university's strategy to ensure the safety of the students and maintain peace as the unrest is resolved.

The university has yet to confirm when learning activities will resume. The Vice-Chancellor assured students that the re-opening date will be communicated in due course.

A section of Moi University
A section of Moi University

In the meantime, the University Council and Management are working towards resolving the current issues as quickly as possible:

“Re-opening dates will be communicated in due course. The University Council and Management are working to ensure that University operations resume as soon as possible,” added the memo.

In his statement, Prof. Kosgey extended his gratitude to students for their patience and understanding during this challenging period.

The Vice-Chancellor also commended students for maintaining calm, despite the disruption.

“Further, we thank the students for their understanding and support in maintaining calm during the period when academic programmes were disrupted,” read the memo.

Moi University
Moi University Pulse Live Kenya
Moi University now joins a list of institutions facing disruptions in Kenya’s higher education sector, and students are encouraged to stay updated on future developments.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

