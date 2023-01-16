Moja Company addresses reports of car falling off the Nairobi Expressway

News about the mentioned accident was tweeted by Ma3Route, a page that informs Kenyans of events on major highways in the country.

Moja Company has countered the allegations stating that the information is false after the news of the accident trended the whole of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

"Our attention has been drawn to a misleading post by Ma3Route purporting that a car was involved in an accident and fell off the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, 14th January 2023 at 9.03 pm.

"MOJA Expressway Company would wish to clarify that the accident in question did not take place on the Nairobi Expressway neither was the motorist driving within the Nairobi Expressway prior to the accident along Bellevue, on the A8 road," tweeted Moja Expressway Company.

The company further added that road safety is one of its priorities and motorists using the highway are required to adhere to the stipulated guidelines.

"Road safety is our priority and we ensure that all motorists driving along the Nairobi Expressway adhere to the stipulated speed and follow the regulations of the Traffic Act," concluded the company.

The road is usually efficient but it has to be noted that an accident occurred on the same very highway back on June 25, 2022, where one person died while others were reported injured.

