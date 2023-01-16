ADVERTISEMENT
Moja Company addresses reports of car falling off the Nairobi Expressway

Fabian Simiyu

The Nairobi Expressway was put in place to ease movement along the Mombasa Road and Nairobi

The Nairobi Expressway
The Nairobi Expressway [Instagram]

Moja Expressway Company has refuted claims that a car fell off the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at night around the South C area.

News about the mentioned accident was tweeted by Ma3Route, a page that informs Kenyans of events on major highways in the country.

Moja Company has countered the allegations stating that the information is false after the news of the accident trended the whole of Sunday, January 15, 2023.

READ: NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

"Our attention has been drawn to a misleading post by Ma3Route purporting that a car was involved in an accident and fell off the Nairobi Expressway on Saturday, 14th January 2023 at 9.03 pm.

"MOJA Expressway Company would wish to clarify that the accident in question did not take place on the Nairobi Expressway neither was the motorist driving within the Nairobi Expressway prior to the accident along Bellevue, on the A8 road," tweeted Moja Expressway Company.

The company further added that road safety is one of its priorities and motorists using the highway are required to adhere to the stipulated guidelines.

The Nairobi Expressway
The Nairobi Expressway

"Road safety is our priority and we ensure that all motorists driving along the Nairobi Expressway adhere to the stipulated speed and follow the regulations of the Traffic Act," concluded the company.

The road is usually efficient but it has to be noted that an accident occurred on the same very highway back on June 25, 2022, where one person died while others were reported injured.

The Nairobi Expressway at night [Instagram]
The Nairobi Expressway at night

To avoid causing any accidents, do not drink and drive.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

