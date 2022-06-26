1 dead, scores injured in nasty Nairobi Expressway accident [Photos]

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. at the Mlolongo Toll Station and involved multiple cars.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed the accident, revealing that a motorist who was driving at high speed while exiting the toll station crashed into a toll booth and rammed into several vehicles that were being cleared at the time.

The vehicles piled up and knocked over the toll booth, injuring an attendant and several other motorists.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” read KeNHA’s statement.

Emergency rescue services and well-wishers responded swiftly and ferried the injured to a nearby hospital.

Following the tragic crash, KeNHA announced that appropriate measures will be put in place to avoid such accidents in the future, noting that the Mlolongo Toll Station exit has been closed.

The authority has further advised motorists to observe speed limits and be careful on the road.

Below are photos of the tragic crash.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya