RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1 dead, scores injured in nasty Nairobi Expressway accident [Photos]

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Saturday night accident on Nairobi Expressway claims life, leaves scores injured

Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on June 25, 2022
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on June 25, 2022

An accident involving several cars along the newly-built Nairobi Expressway has claimed one life and left scores nursing injuries in hospital.

Recommended articles

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. at the Mlolongo Toll Station and involved multiple cars.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) confirmed the accident, revealing that a motorist who was driving at high speed while exiting the toll station crashed into a toll booth and rammed into several vehicles that were being cleared at the time.

The vehicles piled up and knocked over the toll booth, injuring an attendant and several other motorists.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,” read KeNHA’s statement.

Emergency rescue services and well-wishers responded swiftly and ferried the injured to a nearby hospital.

Following the tragic crash, KeNHA announced that appropriate measures will be put in place to avoid such accidents in the future, noting that the Mlolongo Toll Station exit has been closed.

The authority has further advised motorists to observe speed limits and be careful on the road.

Below are photos of the tragic crash.

Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on June 25, 2022
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on June 25, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on Saturday June 25, 2022
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on Saturday June 25, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on Saturday June 25, 2022
Nairobi Expressway accident involving several cars leaves one dead, scores injured on Saturday June 25, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

1 dead, scores injured in nasty Nairobi Expressway accident [Photos]

1 dead, scores injured in nasty Nairobi Expressway accident [Photos]

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

They offered me Sh200M to drop my presidential bid - Wajackoyah

How CS Munya’s PA lost Sh1M kept in a bag during Meru tour

How CS Munya’s PA lost Sh1M kept in a bag during Meru tour

Gachagua outlines his 4 greatest contributions to Ruto’s campaign

Gachagua outlines his 4 greatest contributions to Ruto’s campaign

Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto’s deputy

Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto’s deputy

IEBC: Voter registered 47 times, many transferred illegally

IEBC: Voter registered 47 times, many transferred illegally

Why Raila and Karua enjoy more media coverage than Ruto and Gachagua

Why Raila and Karua enjoy more media coverage than Ruto and Gachagua

Shock as Molo streets kids are found eating dog meat

Shock as Molo streets kids are found eating dog meat

Wajackoyah banks on Omar Lali to deliver beach boy votes

Wajackoyah banks on Omar Lali to deliver beach boy votes

Trending

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Why Ruto kicked out journalists from event while narrating story about Uhuru [Video]

A file image of Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

Fresh details emerge about Ruto's secret meeting after kicking out journalists

Deputy President William Ruto meets Nakuru leaders in Njoro