Police flush out 5 suspects allegedly targeting Christina Shusho's concert

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation said on Wednesday, November 12 that the five suspects were nabbed following an intelligence-led operation.

The five suspects identified as Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf had earlier been captured in a video recording while displaying items that they had allegedly stolen from their victims.

Police officers in Mombasa have flushed out young men suspected to be part of a criminal gang terrorising residents in Sargoi area and its neighbourhoods. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon search, a navy blue jacket that had been captured in the video recording, three iPhones, a Samsung phone, a Memojo phone, and a Bluetooth headphone among other items were recovered from them. The five have been processed pending arraignment,” the DCI said in a statement.

The five caught the attention of authorities after their video went viral on social media.

In the video, the suspects also threatened to hit an upcoming concert in Nairobi.

Police officers in Mombasa have flushed out young men suspected to be part of a criminal gang terrorising residents in Sargoi area and its neighbourhoods. Pulse Live Kenya

Police officers in Mombasa have flushed out young men suspected to be part of a criminal gang terrorising residents in Sargoi area and its neighbourhoods. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent months, the euphoria of music festivals and concerts has been marred by an unfortunate trend— the increasing prevalence of thefts at these lively events.

While concertgoers gather to revel in the rhythm and beats of their favourite artists, a growing number are falling victim to opportunistic thieves who capitalize on the festive atmosphere to commit crimes.

Thieves at concerts often employ subtle tactics, taking advantage of crowded spaces, dim lighting, and the distraction created by the music itself.

Pickpocketing, bag-snatching, and even more sophisticated schemes involving distraction techniques have become commonplace, raising concerns among both event organizers and law enforcement agencies.

Concert organizers are not taking these incidents lightly. Many have implemented enhanced security measures, including increased surveillance, more visible security personnel, and improved lighting in key areas.

ADVERTISEMENT