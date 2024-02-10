The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Monica Kimani's family speaks after court acquitted Maribe & found Jowie Irungu guilty

Charles Ouma

Monica Kimani's parents were not present in court when Lady Justice Grace Nzioka acquitted Jacque Maribe and found Joseph Irungu alias Jowie guilty

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024
Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024

The family of the late Monica Kimani has broken its silence on the Friday ruling by the High Court which found Joseph Irungu alias Jowie guilty of the murder and acquitted former TV star Jacque Maribe.

The family welcomed the ruling, noting that it has been a long wait for justice for the deceased who was murdered in cold blood shortly after jetting into the country.

“We’re relieved as a family that at least we’re coming to the final part of this long journey, because it has been a bit overwhelming, as a family we have gone through a lot,” Monica's brother George Kimani told Citizen TV in an interview shortly after the ruling.

“We have waited for this judgment for long because it has been postponed over three times, so I was happy that we had to settle it today.” He added.

Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024
Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024 Jowie Irungu and Jacque Maribe in court on February 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

George further explained that his parents who were not in the courtroom when Lady Justice Grace Nzioka read the ruling were pleased with the verdict.

“It’s sad that he (father) wasn’t around but he was happy that we’re coming to the final stages of the case. Mum was also at home and we informed her later then went to see her and spent the whole afternoon at home,” George explained.

Jacque Maribe's acquittal

The court found Jowie guilty of the murder based on the evidence that was presented in court.

READ: Jacque Maribe & Jowie Irungu's reactions to Monica Kimani murder judgement [VIDEOS]

His co accused, former TV news anchor Jacque Maribe who at one point was engaged to Jowie was acquitted.

The judge stated that the count of murder was not the proper charge that the prosecution should have preferred against Maribe.

The prosecution also failed to place her at the scene of crime and link her to the murder, resulting in the acquittal.

Following the guilty verdict, the judge revoked the bail and bond terms, directing that Jowie be remanded until his sentencing on March 8.

He left the court under the escort of police officers and could not address the media.

His sister on the other hand was overwhelmed with emotion and began wailing on the corridors.

Maribe's reaction to ruling

Jacque Maribe who welcomed her acquittal told the press that it is the truth that has set her free, with her parents thanking God for the outcome and recounting the difficult times they have been through over the years.

Jacque Maribe with her lawyer Katwa Kigen at Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2023
Jacque Maribe with her lawyer Katwa Kigen at Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2023 Jacque Maribe with her lawyer Katwa Kigen at Milimani Law Courts on February 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
“The truth has set me free” Maribe said before walking away in the company of friends and relatives.

READ: 5 high-profile cases presided over by Justice Grace Nzioka

"It has been a torturous journey. We have suffered emotionally and financially, but we thank God it has come to an end," her father added.

Jowie’s lawyer revealed that he will appeal the verdict.

Charles Ouma

