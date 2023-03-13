Elections are gone - Moody Awori urges Kenyans to let the government work

Moody Awori said all these in the presence of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who had paid him a courtesy call at his Nairobi residence.

"My son (Musalia Mudavadi) found time and came to talk to me. We emphasized one point, that Kenya Kwanza won the elections on its manifesto which emphasized on the interests of the oridinary mwananchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

"I'm delighted to see that things are headed that direction. Side shows we want to leave them. Elections are gone. Kenya Kwanza is in place. Let it follow its manifesto. Let us all make sure that the constitution is respected and all will be well," said Mr Awori.

Mr Awori concluded by thanking Mr Mudavadi for finding time for and also urged the minister to support President William Ruto since he is the head of state.

What Mudavadi said about Moody Awori

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi started his speech by saying that he was delighted to have shared a cup of tea with the former Vice President whereby they discussed various things concerning Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I'm delighted that today I had the honour to share a cup of tea with Dr Moody Awori, our former Vice President at his residence and we have discussed quite a number of things about the country," Mudavadi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudavadi revealed that he had gained a lot of insights from Moody's perspectives on what Kenya should focus on as a country.

"I'm delighted that I've gained a lot of insights from his perspective on what we should do and focus on as a country. He has emphasized a lot on the need to be united and the need to remain focused on ensuring that what we campaigned for as we presented our manifesto must be the main focus of our operations.

"So I'm happy and as you can see he is firm and stout as ever. So this is really good and we thank God that he is with us," Mudavadi said.