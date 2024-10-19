The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Staff at Gachagua’s office sent on compulsory leave - Moses Kuria claims

Charles Ouma

The turn of events in which Gachagua was impeached appear to have excited Moses Kuria who has been active on social media in apparent celebration

Moses Kuria

President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has claimed that staff working in the office of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been sent on compulsory leave.

Without providing evidence to back his claims, the former CS also noted that 80% of the staff were from Mathira Constituency where Gachagua hails from.

“80% of the staff working in the Office of the Deputy President were from Mathira Constituency. Tonight they have all been sent on compulsory leave,” Kuria wrote on social media.

The turn of events in which Gachagua was impeached with Kithure Kindiki named to replace him appear to have excited Kuria.

Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

A look at his timeline over the last few days reveal that he is following the events and looking forward to Kindiki assuming office.

Despite a court order barring Kindiki from assuming office, Kuria insisted on Friday evening that the interior CS would be sworn in Saturday.

READ: Revealed: Qualities that made Ruto select Kindiki as Gachagua’s replacement

“The swearing in will take place tomorrow at Uhuru Gardens from 9am. No cards required. Gates will be closed once the swearing in arena is full. We can not afford a Constitutional crisis.

“We can not be another Sudan with 2 Presidents. For the sake of our nation and our families we will swear in Kithure Kindiki as President in Waiting. Courts can deposit their ruling in the pigeon holes. Karibuni Uhuru Gardens 9am” Kuria wrote on X.

File image of Moses Kuria with Abraham Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

He also shared a video of himself, claiming that he was inspecting the site in readiness for Kindiki’s swearing in.

Following Gachagua's impeachment, President William Ruto settled on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to be his next deputy.

At least 236 Members of Parliament bvoted in support of Kindiki becoming Kenya's next DP with Speaker Moses Wetangula declaring him Deputy President-elect.

From Left to Right; impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Kindiki Kithure Pulse Live Kenya

He will however wait a little longer following a court directive that barred him from assuming office as Gachagua fights his impeachment in court.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

