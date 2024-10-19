Revealed: Qualities that made Ruto select Kindiki as Gachagua’s replacement

With Gachagua's tenure approaching an apparent end, the President retreated for consultations with Kenya Kwanza top brass in which several names were considered.

The pool was initially wider but was reduced to just a few with sources privy to the details revealing that calming down a restless Mount Kenya was a consideration.

Reports indicate that Kindiki was settled on from a shortlist that included governors Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and Kimani Ichung’wah.

A recent survey also placed Kindiki in the lead among those preferred to replace the impeached Deputy President.

He cuts the image of a calm, polite but firm leader with a nationwide appeal and has consistently ranked as the top performing Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s cabinet.

Kindiki was viewed as easily acceptable in Mt Kenya and beyond as he appears to have consolidated support from the region where more than 70 Members of Parliament endorsed him.

File image of President William Ruto and Prof. Kithure Kindiki at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

“He is humble and treats all people with decorum. He has a nationwide appeal, not only in Mt Kenya.” Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki averred.

Politicians who participated in picking Gachagua as Ruto’s running mate in 2022 are also on record stating that even at the time (2022), Kindiki secured more support, an indication of his appeal.

Friendship with Ruto

Kindiki friendship with Ruto dates back to several years and started off before any of them knew that one day they would be at the helm of Kenya’s politics and leadership.

Ruto settled on Kindiki to represent him at the Hague following the post-election violence of 2007-8 which left the former facing crimes against humanity.

Kindiki would once again come through for the President as one of his lawyers when Ruto’s win in the 2022 elections was challenged at the Supreme Court.

Notably, Ruto also appointed him as his chief agent in the 2022 presidential race, a role he executed with commitment, camping at the Bomas Of Kenya for days until the IEBC declared Ruto the winner of the contest.

When it became apparent that Gachagua’s days as Deputy President were numbered with the impeachment proceedings approaching the tail end, Kenya Kwanza top guns retreated to consultations where it was decided that Kindiki’s name would be presented in the National Assembly for voting.

He received the support of more than 236 lawmakers, with accolades streaming in.

Accolades stream in

Congratulatory messages touched left no doubt that he would make a good deputy President.

From Left to Right; impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto and Kindiki Kithure Pulse Live Kenya

Speaker Moses Wetangula noted that Kindiki is fit for the job and brings on board a wealth of experience and wisdom that would come in handy when advising the president.

“Having served as Interior Cabinet Secretary, he has gained first-hand insight into the challenges faced by Kenyans across the country. With his wealth of experience, I am confident that he will provide invaluable counsel to the President and serve with utmost efficiency.” Wetangula remarked.

“My sincere congratulations to you (Kindiki), history has placed an honour and responsibility accorded to only a few,” Governor Anne Waiguru wrote.

Murang’a’s Irungu Kangata noted that Kindiki deserved the position writing: “Congratulations, Prof Kithure Kindiki, on your elevation to the position of Deputy President. You deserved the position and please serve with zeal.”