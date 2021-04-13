On Monday, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria was arrested and he spent the night at Karuri Police Station.

The legislator shared details of his arrest via Facebook, but did not reveal the reason for his arrest.

“Arrested! Held at Karuri Police Station. Kiambu Court tomorrow. Still- #MeneMeneTekel #FinishAndGo,” wrote Moses Kuria.

In an earlier post, the MP said that the police had also arrested Juja MP aspirant George Koimburi’s wife and they would all be arraigned at the Thika Law Courts on Tuesday.

Koimburi is vying in the by-election on Moses Kuria’s party, the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

Kuria has attributed the arrest to tricks being played by the Jubilee party because they have sensed defeat.

“The cowards have arrested the wife to Hon George Koimburi, PEP Candidate for Juja. She will be arraigned in a Thika court tomorrow. But verily, verily I say unto you. Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Tukutane Thika asubuhi,” said Moses Kuria.