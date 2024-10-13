The sports category has moved to a new website.

List of 5 MPs & senior state officials whose speeches have been cut short this week

Charles Ouma

From being ejected from a night club to being heckled at funerals and entertainment events, a number of MPs and senior state officers have been confronted by Kenyans with governor Susan Kihika who is among the victims averring that development is feedback from the ground.

File image of Moses Kuria and Susan Kihika

The current political climate in the country and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment by the National Assembly have seen a number of high-ranking government officials and politicians with close links to President William Ruto come face to face with disgruntled Kenyans who have resorted to using every available opportunity to express their discontent.

From funerals to night clubs and entertainment events, a number of politicians have found the going too tough.

Kenyans have also faulted them for remaining tone-deaf to the plight of citizenry despite having President William Ruto’s ears and having been elected or appointed to serve Kenyans.

According to Susan Kihika who was heckled while reading President William Ruto's speech, the unfortunate turn of events was part of "feedback".

Critics opine that it is a reflection of the discontent among voters with the citizenry voicing their displeasure at the political climate in the country and general governance and policy issues that they are not in agreement with despite the government ploughing through with the same.

READ: Ruto skips event where DP Gachagua is expected

The new Higher Education Funding model, Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the JKIA deal with Adani are among the issues that have faced resistance from Kenyans.

Kinangop Constituency Member Of Parliament, Zachary Kwenya made it to the list of those who have been confronted by angry voters.

The MP was accosted and chased away from an entertainment joint for allegedly going against the wishes of his constituents and supporting DP Gachagua’s impeachment.

Revelers at the facility made it clear that the club could not contain both of them: It was either the MP exits or they leave the premises for the lawmaker.

In the end, the MP left, but not before further confrontation by a section of locals as captured in a viral video.

President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria was on Saturday, October 12 heckled by revelers at a popular entertainment spot in Githurai 44.

READ: Rachel Ruto oozes style with Sh2M watch [Photos]

Kuria had turned up for the launch of a song by Mugithi artist Tony Young when the emcee invited him to address revelers.

Things went South really fast, forcing Kuria to cut short his speech and make a hasty retreat.

Chants of “Riggy G" and other anti-government slogans could be heard from the crowd, drowning Moses Kuria’s voice with the video going viral on social media.

Counties in the Rift Valley too have their fair share of discontent as Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika came to realise on Friday.

Kihika was heckled while attempting to read a condolence message from President William Ruto during a burial.

While acknowledging the reality on the ground, Kihika thanked the crowd for giving her a true reflection of how voters feel with the unfolding developments in the country and the political climate at this time.

"I see you have become quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback," Governor Kihika remarked while attempting to calm the crowd.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito and Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sanguya were not spared by a section of Kajiado Conty residents who voiced their concerns with their conduct.

READ: Charlene picks up fight with Kenyan demanding President Ruto's resignation

The duo was confronted in Magadi residents who were not impressed with the manner in which they have been represented with some accusing them of betrayal and arrogance.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

