List of 5 MPs & senior state officials whose speeches have been cut short this week

From funerals to night clubs and entertainment events, a number of politicians have found the going too tough.

Kenyans have also faulted them for remaining tone-deaf to the plight of citizenry despite having President William Ruto’s ears and having been elected or appointed to serve Kenyans.

According to Susan Kihika who was heckled while reading President William Ruto's speech, the unfortunate turn of events was part of "feedback".

Critics opine that it is a reflection of the discontent among voters with the citizenry voicing their displeasure at the political climate in the country and general governance and policy issues that they are not in agreement with despite the government ploughing through with the same.

The new Higher Education Funding model, Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), the JKIA deal with Adani are among the issues that have faced resistance from Kenyans.

Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya ejected from nightclub

Kinangop Constituency Member Of Parliament, Zachary Kwenya made it to the list of those who have been confronted by angry voters.

The MP was accosted and chased away from an entertainment joint for allegedly going against the wishes of his constituents and supporting DP Gachagua’s impeachment.

Revelers at the facility made it clear that the club could not contain both of them: It was either the MP exits or they leave the premises for the lawmaker.

In the end, the MP left, but not before further confrontation by a section of locals as captured in a viral video.

Moses Kuria faces hostility at Mugithi concert

President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria was on Saturday, October 12 heckled by revelers at a popular entertainment spot in Githurai 44.

Kuria had turned up for the launch of a song by Mugithi artist Tony Young when the emcee invited him to address revelers.

Things went South really fast, forcing Kuria to cut short his speech and make a hasty retreat.

Chants of “Riggy G" and other anti-government slogans could be heard from the crowd, drowning Moses Kuria’s voice with the video going viral on social media.

Susan Kihika heckled while reading Ruto’s speech in Nakuru

Counties in the Rift Valley too have their fair share of discontent as Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika came to realise on Friday.

Kihika was heckled while attempting to read a condolence message from President William Ruto during a burial.

While acknowledging the reality on the ground, Kihika thanked the crowd for giving her a true reflection of how voters feel with the unfolding developments in the country and the political climate at this time.

"I see you have become quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback," Governor Kihika remarked while attempting to calm the crowd.

Metito in Kajiado

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito and Kajiado West Member of Parliament George Sanguya were not spared by a section of Kajiado Conty residents who voiced their concerns with their conduct.

