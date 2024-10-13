The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto skips event where DP Gachagua is expected

Charles Ouma

The president has been conspicuously silent on Gachagua's impeachment, with his deputy making it clear that the whole impeachment saga has Ruto's full backing.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has cancelled his planned visit to Embu where he was set to share the stage with his embattled deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Recommended articles

The Head of State was set to grace the 34th diocesan anniversary celebrations at St Mark’s Teachers Training College, Kigari before the last-minute decision to skip the event.

State House cited a clash in the President’s schedule as the reason for the cancellation.

Speculation is rife that the decision may have been made to avert a showdown akin to a supremacy battle with his embattled deputy who was impeached by the National Assembly earlier this week.

READ: DP Gachagua's request to CJ Martha Koome & new push to block impeachment

The president has been conspicuously silent on Gachagua’s impeachment, with his deputy making it clear that the whole impeachment saga has Ruto’s full backing.

The last-minute decision appears to have been made to allow political temperatures to calm down in the wake of Gachagua’s impeachment that has left a section of his supporters on the edge and using every available opportunity to express their disagreement with the impeachment.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
This has been the case in a number of events graced by the President’s allies perceived to have the President’s ear but have done little to use the same to address pressing concerns for the citizenry.

READ: Gachagua reveals secret details of Ruto's power-sharing deals

This was evident in Nakuru when Governor Susan Kihika was heckled while attempting to read a condolence message from President William Ruto during a burial.

While acknowledging the reality on the ground, Kihika thanked the crowd for giving her a true reflection of how voters feel with the unfolding developments in the country and the political climate at this time.

The mention of President Ruto’s name was met with immediate jeers and murmurs from the crowd with the governor indicating that the response was clear feedback.

"I see you have become quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback," Governor Kihika remarked while attempting to calm the crowd.

The Deputy President is set to appear before the Senate on Wednesday next week to defend himself.

File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charlene picks up fight with Kenyan demanding President Ruto's resignation

Analysts opine that given the political nature of the impeachment with similar interests as was the case when the DP appeared before the National Assembly, he is not likely to save his political career.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

