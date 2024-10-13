Ruto skips event where DP Gachagua is expected

The Head of State was set to grace the 34th diocesan anniversary celebrations at St Mark’s Teachers Training College, Kigari before the last-minute decision to skip the event.

State House cited a clash in the President’s schedule as the reason for the cancellation.

Speculation is rife that the decision may have been made to avert a showdown akin to a supremacy battle with his embattled deputy who was impeached by the National Assembly earlier this week.

The president has been conspicuously silent on Gachagua’s impeachment, with his deputy making it clear that the whole impeachment saga has Ruto’s full backing.

Political climate after DP Gachagua's impeachment by the National Assembly

The last-minute decision appears to have been made to allow political temperatures to calm down in the wake of Gachagua’s impeachment that has left a section of his supporters on the edge and using every available opportunity to express their disagreement with the impeachment.

This has been the case in a number of events graced by the President’s allies perceived to have the President’s ear but have done little to use the same to address pressing concerns for the citizenry.

This was evident in Nakuru when Governor Susan Kihika was heckled while attempting to read a condolence message from President William Ruto during a burial.

While acknowledging the reality on the ground, Kihika thanked the crowd for giving her a true reflection of how voters feel with the unfolding developments in the country and the political climate at this time.

Ruto's allies face backlash

The mention of President Ruto’s name was met with immediate jeers and murmurs from the crowd with the governor indicating that the response was clear feedback.

"I see you have become quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback," Governor Kihika remarked while attempting to calm the crowd.

The Deputy President is set to appear before the Senate on Wednesday next week to defend himself.

