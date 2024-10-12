Charlene picks up fight with Kenyan demanding President Ruto's resignation

It started with one netizen noting that getting President Ruto along with Charlene out of State House is the desire of many, adding that the push is not personal.

“We just trying to have Ruto & you out of state house. Nothing personal,” read the tweet.

Charlene fired back that her father will stay in State House and it is also not personal, confirming that the President has no plans to resign at least for now..

“He will stay in State House. Nothing personal.” Charlene fired.

Charlene's fame, Ruto's presidency and her charity

Thereafter, netizens who are not impressed with the current political climate in the country and the direction in which Kenya is headed weighed in, with Charlene taking them on.

Anwar Sadat opined that those funding Charlene’s foundation are only doing so with the hope of getting favours from her father or those around him.

He also claimed that were it not for Ruto’s presidency, not many would have known her and Charlene did not take this lightly.

“Hehehe Charlene, not to diminish your self worth, but most of those pouring money into your organizations don’t do it because you are excellent, but because they hope to win favors with your father.

“Therefore, it would be nice not to insult the intelligence of Kenyans about you making your “own path” ...If your father wasn’t President, no one would have really known anything about you.” Sadat wrote.

You don't have a dream or vision - Charlene's response to critic

She fired back dismissing his critics as visionless people and maintaining that the source of funds for her charity will remain unknown to the critic.

“Hehhehe my friend you have nooooo clue about the people and organizations who support me (and you probably never will because you don't have a dream or vision you just waste your time talking about people) If my father wasn't President, I would be,” Charlene remarked.

