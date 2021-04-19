It shall rain Fire & Brimstone – Moses Kuria on alleged plot to postpone 2022 General Elections

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kuria said the leaders plan to postpone the elections using Covid-19 as an excuse.

He warned them that if they try anything like that, Kenya will burn.

Kuria added that they do not care what pandemic we are dealing with, and all they want is for President Uhuru Kenyatta to complete his term and go home.

“I have heard enough doubters from Kieleweke & Handshake say that the 2022 general elections could be postponed because of Covid-19. Let me advise you. If you try this there will be no demons in hell. They will all be in Kenya. It shall rain fire, brimstone, lava and sulphuric acid. We dont care whether it shall be Covid-22, Bubonic Plague, Malaria, HIV-AIDS, Gonorrhoea, syphilis, small pox, chicken pox, Ebola, SARS, Alcoholism or whatever. Just #FinishAndGo,” wrote the Gatundu South MP.

Pulse Live Kenya

His words came shortly after he called on the Government to ensure the vaccination of all Kenyans so that the country can be opened up for normal life to continue.