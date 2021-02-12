Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has released his own prediction on how Counties will pass or reject the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

In a Post seen by Pulse Live, Kuria argues that a total of 22 counties will endorse the BBI bill, while 25 counties will say no to the bill.

Despite putting out his predication, the legislator warned that his analysis is not final and anybody with a contradictory opinion should create his or her own list.

However, his sentiments elicited wild reactions among his followers, with a section calling him out for using inappropriate language towards fellow leaders.

Counties that have adopted BBI

Others said that his prediction lacked facts and therefore it shouldn’t be taken serious.

Kuria’s sentiments come at a time 3 counties (Homa Bay, Siaya and Kisumu) have already adopted the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

The Bill requires the approval of at least 24 county assemblies before it is forwarded to parliament.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the draft Bill to the 47 counties for debate on January 26, 2021.

Here is Moses Kuria’s Prediction

“I have no opinion or position. I can only analyse and predict. If you don’t like mine go and make yours in your own wall

County Assemblies That will vote YES to BBI

1. Siaya - Yes (Baba’s cows)

2. Kisumu- Yes (Baba’s cows)

3. Homa Bay- Yes (Baba’s cows)

4. Migori- Yes (Baba’s cows)

5. Nairobi - Yes (Baba’s cows plus intimidation)

6. Kakamega- Yes (No Reason)

7. Bungoma - Yes (No Reason)

8. Busia- Yes (Baba’s cows)

9. Vihiga- Yes (Musalia’s contribution to be accepted to the High Table)

10. Trans Nzoia- Yes (Wetangula’s contribution to be accepted to the High Table)

11. Kisii- Yes (Baba’s cows)

12. Nyamira- Yes (Matiangi Factor)

13. Machakos-Yes (Kalonzo’s contribution to be accepted to the High Table)

14. Makueni-Yes (Kalonzo’s contribution to be accepted to the High Table)

15. Kiambu- Yes (Bribery)

16. Muranga- Yes (Bribery

17. Nyeri-Yes (Bribery)

18. Kirinyaga-Yes (Bribery)

19. Nyandarua- Yes (Bribery)

20. Nakuru-Yes (Bribery)

21. Laikipia-Yes (Bribery)

22. Embu-Yes (Bribery)

County Assemblies That will vote NO to BBI

1. Baringo- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

2. Bomet-No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

3. Kericho- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

4. Elegeyo Marakwet- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

5. Uasin Gishu- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

6. Nandi- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

7. West Pokot- No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

8. Samburu -No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

9. Turkana-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

10. Kitui-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

11. Tharaka Nithi- No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

12. Garissa-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

13. Mandera-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

14. Wajir-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

15. Isiolo-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

16. Marsabit -No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

17. Tana River-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

18. Taita Taveta-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

19. Lamu-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

20. Kilifi-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

21. Mombasa-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

22. Kwale-No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

23. Meru-No (Mistrust for BBI intentions)

24. Narok- No (Reduced Revenue Allocation)

25. Kajiado- No (Maa Solidarity)".