The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Charles Ouma

Impatient motorists who overlapped on both sides of the road made the situation worse as both lanes blocked, bringing movement to a grinding halt.

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway
Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Scores of motorists plying the Nairobi Nakuru highway had to spend the night in the cold, trapped in a traffic gridlock that lasted more than 12 hours.

Recommended articles

The traffic snarl-up began near Limuru at around 5:00 pm on Friday and stretched more than 20 kilometers with all lanes locked up.

Impatient motorists who overlapped on both sides of the road made the situation worse as both lanes blocked, bringing movement to a grinding halt.

Travelers caught up in the ordeal took to social media to share their frustrations.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) had not given an update or explained the cause of the traffic snarl up by the time this publication was made.

KENHA that typically advises motorists on alternative roads to use had not provided an update on the same.

The stranded travelers resorted to lighting bonfires to keep warm as temperatures sunk even lower at night.

School children were not spared either, with stranded motorists appealing to authorities to intervene.

“The situation at Kimende is wanting. Everybody is stuck in the jam, including schoolchildren. Please let the relevant authority do something.” Wrote one frustrated traveler.

“This must be the longest traffic snarl up at Kimende. Literally over 12 hrs na bado!!” Remarked another traveler caught up in the traffic.

“Kimende was and is still not moving!! Take a detour Was stuck there for 8 hours yesterday. Wengine wamelala hapo” Added another road user.

Preliminary reports indicate that the traffic snarl up was caused by protests by Lari residents who took to the streets on Friday, blocking a section of the road and disrupting normal traffic flow.

Shortly afterwards, traffic started building up steadily before with movement grinding to a halt.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Ford Foundation responds to Ruto's claims of funding anti-government demos in Kenya

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Maina Kageni, Willis Raburu & other celebs give their verdict on Ruto's new cabinet

Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

Azimio coalition's future: Kalonzo confirms status amidst Ruto's proposal

Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

Ruto retains 6 former CSs as he names 11 nominees for fresh cabinet

How Ruto's austerity measures will impact retired presidents' benefits

How Ruto's austerity measures will impact retired presidents' benefits

Government's official position on Ruto's harambee promise in Nyandarua

Government's official position on Ruto's harambee promise in Nyandarua

Trending

Award-winning musician Nadia Mukami

Citizen Assembly: Nadia Mukami goes after Karen Nyamu, dresses down female politicians

File image of President William Ruto meeting Kenya Kwanza MPS at State House

UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s horrifying dream, more mutilated bodies & standoff

Jackson Kuria Kihara, the police officer who joined the anti-Finance Bill protests in June 2024.

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos