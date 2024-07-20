Motorists spend entire night stuck in traffic at Kimende along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

The traffic snarl-up began near Limuru at around 5:00 pm on Friday and stretched more than 20 kilometers with all lanes locked up.

Impatient motorists who overlapped on both sides of the road made the situation worse as both lanes blocked, bringing movement to a grinding halt.

Travelers caught up in the ordeal took to social media to share their frustrations.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) had not given an update or explained the cause of the traffic snarl up by the time this publication was made.

KENHA that typically advises motorists on alternative roads to use had not provided an update on the same.

The stranded travelers resorted to lighting bonfires to keep warm as temperatures sunk even lower at night.

Stranded travelers appeal for help from authorities

School children were not spared either, with stranded motorists appealing to authorities to intervene.

“The situation at Kimende is wanting. Everybody is stuck in the jam, including schoolchildren. Please let the relevant authority do something.” Wrote one frustrated traveler.

“This must be the longest traffic snarl up at Kimende. Literally over 12 hrs na bado!!” Remarked another traveler caught up in the traffic.

“Kimende was and is still not moving!! Take a detour Was stuck there for 8 hours yesterday. Wengine wamelala hapo” Added another road user.

Lari protests and traffic snarl up

Preliminary reports indicate that the traffic snarl up was caused by protests by Lari residents who took to the streets on Friday, blocking a section of the road and disrupting normal traffic flow.