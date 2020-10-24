Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa will be spending the weekend in police custody after failing to raise Sh4 million cash bail.

Jumwa was to be released on Friday, upon payment of her Sh4 million Cash bail that was granted to her by High Court judge Njoki Mwangi.

The legislator was on Friday, granted a cash bail of Ksh.4 million or Ksh.3 million bond while her co-accused Geoffrey Okuto, who is her bodyguard, was granted Ksh.1.5 million cash bail or bond of Ksh.1 million.

In her ruling, judge Njoki Mwangi, granted the two bail on grounds that the Director of Public Prosecutions failed to avail compelling reasons to convince the court to deny them bond. However, the two were directed to deposit their passports in court before being released.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in Courtv (File Image)

They were also warned against interfering with the witnesses. The two are accused of killing Ngumbao Jola, an ODM Party supporter, during the Ganda Ward by-election campaigns in October last year. They denied the charges.

The court had ordered psychiatric evaluations for both suspects which took place on October 21, 2020.