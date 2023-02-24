ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

Denis Mwangi

Despite earning a gross salary of Sh1.1 million the MP took home only Sh97,000

MP Peter Salasya shared his payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million
MP Peter Salasya shared his payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya shared a photo of his payslip in protest to remarks made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua comparing the government to a company where shareholders with the largest investments enjoy the most benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a post, Salasya criticised DP Gachagua, demonstrating how Kenyans pay taxes, whether or not they are in government or opposition.

Mumias East MP, Peter Salasysa
Mumias East MP, Peter Salasysa Pulse Live Kenya

Let me demonstrate to Hon Aaron Cheruiyot, Deputy President Gachagua my great friend CS Murkomen that all Kenyans have shares in this country.

I contribute Sh300,000 plus to revenue and the president is the only watchman for our contributions and it's our right to ask for development,” he said.

The payslip dated October 2022 showed that for that month, the MP was paid a gross sum of Sh1,171,525, including a basic salary of Sh426,000, administrative allowance of Sh134,000, house allowance of Sh150,000, sitting allowance of Sh90,000 telephone allowance of Sh15,000 and vehicle fixed cost of Sh356,525.

However, despite the huge sums paid to the Member of Parliament, he took home Sh97,197.

Salasya’s salary was deducted a total of Sh1,074,327 including PAYE tax of Sh337,840, NHIF Sh1,700, staff pension Sh53,676, ration and messing Sh3,960, Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association membership Sh5,000, car loan Sh89,150 sacco payments Sh20,000 and a mortgage contribution of Sh563,000.

The shared payslip generated chatter from Kenyans who were quick to comment about Salasya’s spending.

Mumias East MP, Peter Salasysa (seated at the centre)
Mumias East MP, Peter Salasysa (seated at the centre) Pulse Live Kenya

Can we make this country fair to everyone? An MP earning over 1M pays the same NHIF contribution as a person employed in under 10K. Mind you, an MP has a medical insurance of 10M per year, while the employee under 20K is not guaranteed of medical insurance,” opined Mwaura Wambiru.

He added that a mortgage of half a million per month was a bit excessive but other Kenyans argued that MPs enjoy interest free mortgages.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

Brother to Jacob Ocholla clarifies truth about relation to the late Mwai Kibaki

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

CS Murkomen's Old Trafford photos trigger angry reactions

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

MP Peter Salasya shares payslip showing deductions worth over Sh1 million

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

Rachel Ruto shares new details of US First Lady Jill Biden's visit

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu resigns

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

MPs threaten to scrap CBC

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Chinese Embassy in Nairobi ridicules US ahead of First Lady visit

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

Raila reacts to termination of his job as AU High Representative

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nzula Makosi [left] and Anthony Ndiema [Photo: Instagram]

Radio Maisha unveils new faces after departure of key presenters

Former National Health Insurance Fund employee, Mary Lilian Waithera Gathenya.

Suspect linked to NHIF staffer's mysterious shooting arrested

CCTV footage capturing moment when NHIF employee Lilian Waithera was shot surfaces

CCTV footage unearths new details in the shooting of NHIF staffer in Nairobi CBD

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement