MP wants KDF ordered to pump water from Indian Ocean across the country [Video]

Speaking in the National Assembly, Muli said that KDF should be deployed to pump water from Lake Victoria and the Indian Ocean.

The MP made the remarks in regards to a petition by a Migori-based engineer who asked Parliament to amend the Water Act (2016) to provide for solarized ward-based boreholes to address the perennial water shortages.

“I feel I have a special submission of this petition. I won't feel well if you don't submit it to this petition. Madam speaker on this petitioner, on matters of water, we have issues for the drilling of the boreholes and the dams.

“It is the high time we stop this nonsense of drilling boreholes and dams we need to cut all the budgets, give to Kenya Army, bring the water in Indian Ocean & Lake Victoria and pump to the whole country. That is my submission which speaker I would have felt bad if I don't put them at this time thank you very much Madam Speaker,” the Kangundo MP said.

In his petition,the Migori-based Engineer Victor Okuna had proposed the construction of boreholes in wards across Kenya to address the water scarcity problem in most parts of the country.

Okuna argued that solar-powered boreholes will provide a sustainable solution to the challenges brought about by climate change, including drought affecting almost 23 counties.

Okuna's petition has been referred to the Public Petition Committee for consideration, and the committee will present its report and recommendations to the House.

Critics argue that the Water Act (2016) has failed to achieve its purpose, which is to provide for the regulation, management, and development of water resources and water and sewerage services in line with the Constitution.

Although water is a devolved function, most water resources are owned and operated by parastatals on behalf of the national government, which has led to criticism from county governments.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lawmakers have welcomed the petition but called for amendments to the Water Act (2016) to align it with the Devolution Act on the structures of water delivery to wards.

They have also urged governors to decentralize funds allocated to them to the ward units to facilitate the implementation of devolved functions.

Water scarcity has aggravated food insecurity in the country, especially in rural areas and urban slums where access to piped water infrastructure is significantly low.