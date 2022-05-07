RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Rachel Ruto: I prayed for dirty borehole water and it miraculously became clean

Charles Ouma

The dirty borehole water miraculously turned clean at DP Ruto's Karen residence

Rachel Ruto
Rachel Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto's wife Mama Rachel Ruto has shared details on how she prayed until dirty borehole water at their Karen residence miraculously turned clean at their Karen home.

While addressing a meeting Evangelical Churches at their Official Karen residence on Friday, 06 May, Mama Rachel revealed that she was inspired by Elisha to pray for her dirty borehole water until it miraculously turned clean.

According to Mama Rachel, the water had a dark colour that signified the presence of impurities and her husband purchased expensive water purification equipment.

She recounted that their purifying machine failed to solve the problem and they were frustrated with solving the matter as quickly as possible before she took it to the Lord in prayer.

"In 2018, I remembered about our water here in Karen. I know there are many people who live in Karen and at least for us where we live, we drilled a borehole in 2003 and when the water was taken for checks at the laboratory, experts told us that we could not drink it until it was purified. So my husband, the Deputy President, went into a venture and bought very expensive purifying machines.

"We started purifying the water all the time before we can drink it or before we can use it, and I kept wondering because one could actually see the impurities. It was very impure and we kept changing the filters." She recounted.

File image of Mama Rachel Ruto
File image of Mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

She narrated that her strong conviction in Christ saw meditate on the experience of Prophet Elisha when he was visited by leaders of Jericho over the bad state of the water in the city.

"I kept wondering and saying, 'supposing I go pray for this water. Is it possible for it to be purified?' That is what I kept telling myself. This was happening in 2003," she recounted.

Praying like Prophet Elisha

Mama Rachel narrated that with a strong conviction to pray like Prophet Elisha, she started a fasting and prayer season and after her meetings.

She recounted that filled with conviction that her prayers would be answered, she took a bowl of water from the kitchen, added a bit of salt in it and then she went to the borehole and said her prayers and the water miraculously cleared.

"I went and decreed the words of Elisha. I went and said this water will never be dirty again and I spread the salty water around the borehole. It was about to rain, so I ran quickly and went to the house," Mama Rachel narrated.

"I came back home on Friday and went to the residence on the other side because I had some guests. On arrival, I saw the water was looking different. So I waited for the guests to leave and I asked my boy, Shadrack, what had happened to the water."

"He told me he did not know what happened but the water was now clean," she recounted.

Netizens weigh in on the miracle

Kenyans weighed in on the matter, with some hailing her as a prayerful woman while others disputed her account.

"Can she do the same and pray for all water within our borders to be purified. This will save us lots of money." challenged one.

Mama Rachel Ruto and DP Ruto during a prayer service at their Karen home
Mama Rachel Ruto and DP Ruto during a prayer service at their Karen home Pulse Live Kenya

"Ah ah!! Hapo apana...hata kama mambo mengine ni ukweli, hii apana..not true" Added yet another user on social media with the moniker Sam Tree Tiller.

"The power of a praying woman, she is genuine." Commented Mathew Ochola.

Charles Ouma

