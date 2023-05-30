The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MPs break protocol after Haji declines to reveal his net worth

Denis Mwangi

Public and state officers are required to declare their financial status and interests during vetting

Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023
Noordin Haji during his vetting in the National Assembly on May 30, 2023

National Intelligence Service Director General nominee Noordin Haji, appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations for vetting on Tuesday, May 30.

Recommended articles

In a significant departure from protocol, the National Assembly committee made a decision to extend special consideration to Haji in regard to disclosures regarding his net worth and sources of income.

Public and state officers are required to declare their financial status and interests during vetting.

However, upon being requested to avail the information, Haji declined to share and requested that he submits the documents away from the glare of the media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Noordin Haji in his office
Noordin Haji in his office Noording Haji in his office Pulse Live Kenya

Citing the sensitivity of his position and the need to safeguard national security, Haji argued that revealing his financial information could potentially be compromising.

Considering the sensitivity of the office I am going to hold, I request that I give it to the committee. It may be a national security issue at some point,” he said.

READ: Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

One of the MPs who were present flagged Haji’s choice of words, saying that the outgoing DPP had already assumed the committee would approve his nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

I have the nominee say ‘the office that I am going to hold’. It is as if we are done with our business and we should close shop and go,” the MP put Haji on the spot, forcing him to apologise and adjust his language.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

After consideration, the committee decided to break with tradition and grant Haji an exception, acknowledging the gravity of the concerns raised.

The fate of Noordin Haji's nomination now rests with the National Assembly, as they deliberate on whether to endorse his appointment as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyans resurface video of Hussein Mohammed cornering Uhuru over housing levy

Kenyans resurface video of Hussein Mohammed cornering Uhuru over housing levy

MPs break protocol after Haji declines to reveal his net worth

MPs break protocol after Haji declines to reveal his net worth

How Nairobi's slumlords rake in more cash than Runda, Muthaiga landlords

How Nairobi's slumlords rake in more cash than Runda, Muthaiga landlords

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

How Kibaki's moment of genius in a Nairobi bar altered Kenya's history

Apostle charged over swindling ACK church Sh2 million

Apostle charged over swindling ACK church Sh2 million

Top TV, radio stations & digital news sites among Millennials & Gen Zs

Top TV, radio stations & digital news sites among Millennials & Gen Zs

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

DP Gachagua opens up on past struggle with alcohol, calls for radical crackdown

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

How Ruto's ambitious Sh1.3 trillion plan can avoid the curse of gov't projects

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Details of Russian Foreign Minister's trip to Kenya [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIS headquarters in Nairobi

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

PS Esther Ngero quits after Ruto reshuffle

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Marc De Mesel,

Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million