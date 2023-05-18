Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

While the nature and duties of the job, and lifestyle will be a significant shift for him, his salary is likely to remain the same as what he earns home as DPP.

According to the Salary Remuneration Commission, both a DPP and NIS Director General are entitled to the same salary, Sh765,188 that is computed as;

Basic salary - Sh459,113 House Allowance - Sh150,000 Market Adjustment - Sh156,075

The only difference in their pay is that, while a Director of Public Prosecutions is entitled to a sitting allowance, an NIG DG is entitled to a special assignment allowance.

Benefits

If appointed as spy chief Haji will be accorded an official car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc, similar to his current official vehicle.

The two positions, also afford one an annual medical cover covering one spouse and up to four children.

Inpatient: Sh10 million Outpatient: Sh300,000 Maternity: Sh150,000 Dental: Sh75,000 Optical: Sh75,000

Haji will still enjoy an airtime allowance of Sh20,000, a car loan of up to Sh8 million and a mortgage of up to Sh35 million.

DPP Haji’s Rise from state counsel

Haji holds an LLB Degree from University of Wales, Cardiff, Master’s Degree (LLM) from University of Wales, Cardiff, and Masters of National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from Australian National University.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1999.

Haji joined the Public Service in January 2000 as a State Counsel at the Attorney General's Office.