The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Denis Mwangi

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji was nominated as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service by President William Ruto after serving as a DPP since 2018.

President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023
President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023

If the National Assembly approves DPP Noordin Haji's nomination, he will return to the NIS where he honed his skills as an intelligence specialist.

Recommended articles

While the nature and duties of the job, and lifestyle will be a significant shift for him, his salary is likely to remain the same as what he earns home as DPP.

According to the Salary Remuneration Commission, both a DPP and NIS Director General are entitled to the same salary, Sh765,188 that is computed as;

  1. Basic salary - Sh459,113
  2. House Allowance - Sh150,000
  3. Market Adjustment - Sh156,075
ADVERTISEMENT
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji Pulse Live Kenya

The only difference in their pay is that, while a Director of Public Prosecutions is entitled to a sitting allowance, an NIG DG is entitled to a special assignment allowance.

READ: Hefty salary, allowances Wetangula takes home as 3rd most powerful Kenyan

Benefits

If appointed as spy chief Haji will be accorded an official car with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc, similar to his current official vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two positions, also afford one an annual medical cover covering one spouse and up to four children.

  1. Inpatient: Sh10 million 
  2. Outpatient: Sh300,000 
  3. Maternity: Sh150,000 
  4. Dental: Sh75,000 
  5. Optical: Sh75,000

Haji will still enjoy an airtime allowance of Sh20,000, a car loan of up to Sh8 million and a mortgage of up to Sh35 million.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Haji holds an LLB Degree from University of Wales, Cardiff, Master’s Degree (LLM) from University of Wales, Cardiff, and Masters of National Security Policy with Merit (MNSPO) from Australian National University.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1999.

Haji joined the Public Service in January 2000 as a State Counsel at the Attorney General's Office.

Prior to his appointment as the DPP, he was the Deputy Director of the Counter Organized Crime Unit at the National Intelligence Service (NIS) where his duties included providing legal counsel to the Director General of NIS, Inspector General of Police, the Director of Criminal Investigations and other Non-Law enforcement agencies.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

African kings, queens, princes and princesses to visit Kenya

African kings, queens, princes and princesses to visit Kenya

Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Pulse Sports

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares