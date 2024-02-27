The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

MPs join residents in raiding gov't office & destroying goods worth Sh6 million

Denis Mwangi

Elected leaders lead residents in raiding Mathira East Deputy County Commissioner’s office

Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi and Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, alongside a determined group of locals, forcefully entered the Mathira East Deputy County Commissioner’s office on Monday, February 26

Their target was a massive stash of 34,000 bottles of alcohol valued at Sh6 million, which had been seized in a raid the previous week.

The group proceeded to destroy the entire consignment, citing concerns over the beverage's fitness for human consumption and fears that it might find its way back to the market.

They cited a case in Kirinyaga where illicit alcohol that had been seized was sold to locals, some who ended up dead while others lost their sight.

“I decided to mobilise our mothers and destroy it because we don’t want a similar situation like in Kirinyaga where the seized alcohol was released back to the market as the suspects awaited their arraignment in court. I said here in Mathira I will not wait for the same to happen,” the MP said.

On his part, Senator Wamatinga said that as leaders, they will do everything possible to rid the county of illicit alcohol that has been the cause of many funerals in the region.

READ: High spirits taxes driving Kenyans to illicit alcohol

One of the locals said it was wrong for illicit alcohol to be sold in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s home constituency yet he is leading the fight against alcohol and substance abuse.

Another resident protested the impact alcohol abuse has had on the community.

“Imagine a situation where you’re struggling to raise and educate your child through bursaries because their father is incapable due to alcoholism, then after all that work the same child becomes a victim of alcohol abuse. We have reached the end,” Jennifer Wanjiru said.

The leaders further said that security leaders were the weakest link in the fight against alcohol abuse.

The manufacturer of the destroyed alcohol has refuted claims that the product is harmful for human consumption.

